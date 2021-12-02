WorkForce Software Named Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year Best in Biz Awards 2021

WorkForce Software's innovative and modern workforce management and employee experience platform has significantly improved their customers' employee engagement and communications to land the top spot as Most Innovative Company of the Year

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces it has been named the Gold Winner in The Most Innovative Company of the Year - medium sized businesses category of the Best in Biz Awards 2021, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

With increasing numbers of employees working remotely, and many frontline workers resigning in search of a better work-life balance and more flexibility, improving business results requires organizations to make employees feel heard, valued, engaged, and productive. WorkForce Software was recognized by Best in Biz Awards as a result of their innovations in delivering workforce management solutions that enable their customers to provide the best experience for their employees with a more human-centric approach to balancing employer and employee needs. Their modern, consumer grade application makes it easier for employees and their managers to access the information they need, collaborate with peers, learn on the job, and to share and act upon individual preferences. No matter where their employees may be located, employers are able to communicate with them in the moments that matter most and can quickly capture employee sentiment on work preferences and areas of improvement, giving leadership the tools and information needed to improve operations, retain and attract talent, and continuously adapt their businesses.

"The team at WorkForce Software is thrilled to be recognized by the Best in Biz Awards as a Most Innovative Company of the Year… especially in a year where there have been such dramatic changes to the way people work. It's great to see our customers' businesses thriving as they leverage the innovations we've delivered through our modern workforce management solution to engage and communicate with their employees – building quality connections and moments that matter," said Mike Morini CEO of WorkForce Software. "Frontline workers haven't stopped during the past twenty months of the pandemic, and they deserve technology that makes it easy for them to connect with their peers and managers who may be remote and without some of the systems provided to corporate team members. People want to be heard and valued at work, it's that simple, and our solutions make that happen."

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past twenty months into remarkable growth numbers.

"This year's entries were of exceptionally high caliber," said Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana, judging his third Best in Biz Awards program. "Any would have been deserving of recognition and any could have won were it not for the high level of competition. The entries displayed an impressive list of accomplishments as well as quantifiable achievement."

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

