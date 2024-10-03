WorkForce Software Named Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year in 2024 International Business Awards®

This recognition underscores WorkForce Software's dedication to innovation in developing industry-leading workforce management solutions for large employers to support their global workforces and deliver a better employee experience.

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software, the #1 rated workforce management solution for large employers, is proud to announce it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year- up to 2,500 employees category in The 21st Annual International Business Awards®. The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program and received more than 3,600 nominations for organizations and individuals from more than 60 nations and territories for this year's categories. More than three hundred executives worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. WorkForce Software will be celebrated along with other winners during a gala awards ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye on Friday, October 11.

"We are honored to be recognized by the International Business Awards as one of the most innovative tech companies," said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of WorkForce Software. "This award reflects our team's unwavering dedication to innovation, which is crucial in delivering solutions that meet the requirements of large employers. By continually pushing boundaries, we empower our global customers to stay ahead in the changing world of work, enabling them to effectively communicate and engage their most valuable asset – their employees."

"We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October."

Remaining at the forefront of innovation, WorkForce Software is redefining workforce management, and its WorkForce Suite was recently recognized by industry analyst groups with distinguished honors including earning the #1 leadership position in Nucleus Research's 2024 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix . WorkForce Software executives Sandra Moran and Nicole Neumarker were recently honored as Stevie® Award Winners in 2024 American Business Awards® and Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. WorkForce Software leads the industry with recognition as a Most Innovative Company of 2024 and a Leader in Innovation by Business Intelligence Group, was named a Top 25 HR Software Company in 2024 by The Software Report and a Top Workforce Management Brand by DHRmap . They were awarded the UK National Innovation Award for Employee Experience , the 2023 HR Technology Leaders Award from TalentCulture , plus WorkForce Software was named the Best WorkForce Management Solution for Large Employers by the US News and World Report. To see additional information on WorkForce Software's industry recognitions and learn about the driving force behind their solution innovation and why they are a value leader, star partner provider, and standout employer, visit this interactive experience .

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the #1 rated workforce management solution for large, global employers and the first to deliver integrated employee communication capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit https://workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/ .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Media Contact

Lisa Hajra

WorkForce Software

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657297/Workforce_Software_Logo_v2.jpg