WorkForce Software Receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Industry Cloud Innovation

Award presented at SAP Customer Success Kick-Off 2023

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 rated workforce management solution for large global employers, WorkForce Software, announces it received an SAP® APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud Innovation. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing partners in the Asian Pacific Japan (APJ) region based on outstanding contributions to enabling digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate to achieve business results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

"The team at WorkForce Software is inspired after receiving the SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Industry Cloud Innovation for our dedication and passion to transform the way our global customers communicate with and serve their employees – especially those who are often the underserved essential deskless workers," says Brett Walker, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at WorkForce Software. "At no other time in history has it been more important to modernize the technology that is used every day at workplaces by essential workers. With continued labor shortages, it's imperative that business leaders invest in modernizing their workforce management systems to maintain high levels of customer service and to retain their employees. Workers have come to expect consumer grade technology to support scheduling flexibility, connections with coworkers and managers, and to ensure that they feel valued and heard at work."

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"SAP partners play an integral role in customers' transformation," said Utkarsh Maheshwari, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. "Today, every stage of the customer journey can be influenced, executed, or led by a partner. With the SAP Partner Excellence Awards, not only are we recognizing the commitment, competency, and unique IP of our partners across the region, but we are also celebrating the innovation and customer success that we jointly delivered across geographies and industries. Congratulations WorkForce Software for winning the award."

WorkForce Software has partnered with SAP since 2011 to deliver solutions to 2.1 million users at 280 organizations that use SAP technologies. With pre-built integration to Human Capital Management solutions from SAP, WorkForce Software delivers the #1 rated workforce management solutions available for forecasting labor requirements, scheduling employees, managing time and attendance, absence management, leave and accommodations, and communicating to and with workers. By implementing modern workforce management technology solutions, like those from WorkForce Software, businesses can see immediate improvements to the management, engagement, and performance of their global workers while supporting complex employment, union, and regulatory requirements.

WorkForce Software received its award during the SAP Customer Success Kick-Off 2023, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees, and partners. This is SAP's largest yearly meeting, focused on exchanging information on SAP's strategy, methodology, growth opportunities, and product innovations, as well as ways to drive success during the year.

To learn more about WorkForce Software and its partnership with SAP, read more here. To see WorkForce Software's latest industry recognitions and learn about the driving force behind their solution innovation and why they are a value leader, star partner provider, and standout employer, visit this interactive experience.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the #1 rated workforce management solution for large, global employers and the first to deliver integrated employee communication capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/ .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657297/Workforce_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE WorkForce Software