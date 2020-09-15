WorkJam Expands Leadership with the Addition of Frontline Workforce Tech Visionary Rich Halbert

The newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer brings more than two decades of driving strategy for transformative and collaborative solutions

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the leading digital workplace platform for organizations with frontline employees, today announces the appointment of Rich Halbert as Chief Strategy Officer. Rich brings more than two decades of experience developing strategy, building implementation approaches, and driving adoption of frontline digital workplace platforms. He will have oversight of defining the company's space in the market and also strengthening strategic alliances.

Rich hails from Microsoft [MSFT], where he held various product group, engineering and business development roles since he began with the company in 2003. His most recent position was with Microsoft Teams, where he served as the Firstline worker subject matter expert, driving strategy, working across the company to deliver on the Firstline vision and engaging closely with customers all over the world. Prior to joining Microsoft Teams, Rich held management positions at two Paul Allen startups, Digeo and Mercata.

"As WorkJam continues to aggressively grow, the addition of Rich Halbert will strengthen our ability to continue to innovate and deliver the leading digital workplace platform for frontline workers. Rich's vision is so well aligned with WorkJam's and what is required to further allow organizations to save significant costs while providing the tools necessary to be competitive in today's environment," said Steven Kramer, CEO & President at WorkJam. "An industry pioneer with an impressive track record, we knew Rich could supercharge the execution of our vision, strategy, distribution and product. We're fortunate to welcome Rich to the team and we look forward to sharing his expertise both internally and externally. Rich is already working on impressive and exciting areas of innovation that will be impactful."

Rich's appointment is WorkJam's latest exemplification of rapid growth in the past year. In February, WorkJam acquired Forge, an on-demand staffing platform. Shortly after, the company closed an oversubscribed $50 million USD Series C round led by top Canadian venture capital firm Inovia Capital, with participation from Fonds de Solidarité FTQ. All existing investors also participated in the round including Lerer Hippeau, Blumberg Capital, Claridge Inc., Harmony Partners and WorkJam's management team.

"WorkJam is the clear market leader for digital workplace technology for the frontline workforce," said Rich. "My passion is to build technology that can impact the lives of the world's 2+ billion frontline workers and I am thrilled to be joining WorkJam which has created industry-leading solutions tailored to these worker's needs. I look forward to joining the many industry experts that make up WorkJam's talented team."

To learn more about WorkJam, please visit: https://www.workjam.com/

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the Digital Workplace Platform industry leaders choose to unleash the full potential of their non-desk workforces. Available in over 28 languages and deployed in over 35 countries across the world, large-enterprise and mid-market companies using WorkJam have the ability to communicate across their non-desk workforce, help them understand and execute tasks, provide them with training, offer schedule self-service and a multi-location open shift marketplace, recognize, and reward employees and more — all through any mobile or desktop device. WorkJam is also loved by employees of these organizations due to the knowledge, flexibility and digital relationship created through the platform. Available as individual modules or in one complete solution that can be implemented in as little as five days, WorkJam has deep expertise in developing its platform for the applicable compliance, work rules and workflows required for non-desk employee organizations. Companies running on WorkJam achieve breakthrough cost-savings, productivity increases, and optimal labor utilization while motivating and engaging their non-desk workforce. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/

Media Contact

Adam Hatch

617.359.9946

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141688/WorkJam_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.workjam.com/



SOURCE WorkJam