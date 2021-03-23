World Class Cocktail Festival: 2021 Homecoming

The Cocktail Festival will feature Top 100 chosen mixologists among many enthusiasts who submitted their cocktail recipes online in the first round of the competition. The second stage will see them take on a range of challenges that are thrilling and gruelling in equal measure while crafting the Limited-edition cocktails at the Cocktail Festival as their entries to the World Class 2021.

Consumers can experience the joy of these cocktails along with revelling in an atmosphere that celebrates talent, diversity and brings together people to celebrate the finest mixologists of the country. One can walk into select bars in their cities to experience the festival with thoughtful menu's that give back to India through emotional storylines, community engagement, sustainable practices, and a keen collaboration between the Bar + Kitchen are supported by Johnnie Walker Black Label, Tanqueray no. TEN, Ketel One Vodka, Talisker 10YO and Singleton of Glendullan 12YO.

With an aim to educate and inspire bartenders to scale new heights in the profession, Diageo India announced its 12th edition of the unequalled battle of mixologists to steer drinking culture in the new normal. Participants across the country sent in their bespoke World Class Festival cocktail recipes, which will now further be handpicked by an expert panel, representing F&B, Restaurateurs, Media & Industry leaders.

Celebrating Life, Every Day, Everywhere | Drink Responsibly

About WORLD CLASS:

WORLD CLASS is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, WORLD CLASS encourages consumers to think and care about fine drinking in the same way they care about fine dining.

WORLD CLASS has supported, trained, and inspired over 300,000 bartenders across the globe over the past ten years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits - the Diageo Reserve collection. WORLD CLASS is also the authority on the drinks industry whom consumers look to for the information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes and industry insight.

About Diageo Reserve:

Created in 2004, Diageo's Reserve division focuses on the global luxury opportunity, bringing together brands built on strong heritage, craftsmanship and authenticity. This luxury portfolio consists of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Ciroc, Don Julio, Tanqueray No. TEN, Ketel One vodka, Zacapa, Bulleit and a fine collection of Single Malts. The Reserve portfolio accounts for 16% of Diageo's total sales and has grown by 7% this financial year.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff and Ciroc vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKIQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471716/World_Class_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471715/World_Class_Cocktail_Fest_2021.jpg

SOURCE Diageo Reserve World Class