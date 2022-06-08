World Environment Day: Lexus India continues to Craft a Better Tomorrow for Future Generations

LEXUS India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1989, Lexus has always maintained a spirit of innovation and continues to take on the challenge of providing new technologies and value to its guests. Based on the 'Lexus Electrified' vision announced in 2019, Lexus hopes to achieve a significant improvement in fundamental vehicle performance using electrification technologies and provide electrified vehicle solutions such as HEVs, PHEVs & BEVs. By 2030, Lexus aims to achieve a full lineup of BEVs in all categories, and by 2035, aim is to sell 100% BEVs globally, in its effort of achieving a carbon-neutrality by 2050. Lexus in India also took this challenge and introduced an HEV portfolio to begin with in 2017 and initiated tree plantation with the support of Grow-Trees.com to plant over 27,000 trees till date across India to make all its Lexus owners carbon neutral during their ownership period.

On this occasion, Mr. Naveen Soni, Lexus President of India, said "Lexus India strives to continually prioritize solutions that aid in making the world a better place. Going green helps us apply environment-friendly and ecologically responsible decisions which help protect and sustain our natural resources- making our environment a better place for our future generations to come. The initiation of another program, The Lexus Design Award in India for solving societal problems and creating a better world, has been an imperative focus point for Lexus, ideating and crafting solutions that help improve and contribute to society.

Lexus has been a pioneer in the development of self-charging hybrid electric vehicle technology and today delivers an unparalleled electrified drive that must be experienced to be truly appreciated. Lexus has continued to pursue a zero-emission goal to safeguard the planet by building vehicles using recycled steel and non-ferrous metals. The self-charging hybrid systems are as reliable as traditional power sources and exceptionally durable. Each Lexus hybrid electric vehicle is hassle-free and does not require any additional servicing costs.

Lexus India believes in utilizing the 'Life Cycle Thinking' which reduces the carbon emissions and considers all the resources consumed in the production of a Lexus car; with the vision of crafting a better tomorrow and reduce environmental impact. Towards, Lexus' carbon neutral initiative, the company has planted over 27,000 trees with the support of Grow-Trees.com, across India as well as at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. This initiative was developed considering the long-term impact on the environment the average carbon emissions of each of the vehicles had, during its life cycle.

Lexus achieved the milestone sale of 2 million electrified vehicles at the end of April 2021. Lexus now sells nine electrified models, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), in over 90 countries and regions around the world. In addition, the cumulative effects of reduced CO2 emissions at the end of this milestone of 2 million electrified vehicles, add up to approximately 19 million tons, which is equivalent to the combined CO2 output of 300,000 passenger cars per year. In line with the corporate mission for carbon neutrality and Sustainable Development Goals, Lexus is committed to leading the steady growth of electrified vehicles and the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Through 'Lexus Electrified', Lexus is continuously evolving their electrification technology by enhancing vehicle performance characteristics to deliver new levels of excitement to their guests. By 2025, Lexus will introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 BEVs, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and HEVs, offering electrified vehicle options across the entire Lexus product range.

In a society that is only increasing its environmental consciousness, electrified vehicles will have an important role to play. Curating solutions that rectify pressing issues in the environment is a step Lexus India has worked towards, hence the initiative of building such a platform as the Lexus Design Awards seeks to allow various participants from across the country to identify solutions that lead to a step of development and enhancement. As a brand, Lexus is always trying to drive this by combining futuristic technology with a human-centric approach and delivering more 'amazing experiences.'

Believe that the discerning Lexus guests in India will continue to appreciate Lexus for crafting electrified vehicles that are future-ready. The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) was launched in 2018, demonstrating Lexus' commitment to India, beyond providing exceptional vehicles and amazing guest experiences. LDAI recognizes individuals that can harness technology and design to create products that can be used to solve challenges to craft a better tomorrow. Through LDAI, Lexus recognizes the talent that helps contribute significantly to a better tomorrow and supports the cause for a more sustainable future.

Since its debut in India, Lexus has redefined luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy and has consistently delivered exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest.

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

