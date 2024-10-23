World Investor Week 2024 (WIW-2024) - MSE IPF Trust unveils 'Nivesh ka Rangmanch' through Pan-India Theater Competition Finale

MSE IPF organized the grand finale of first-of-its-kind event 'Nivesh ka Rangmanch' on October 17, 2024 , where the art of storytelling through theater met finance.

MSE IPF launched the pan-India theater competition in September 2024, engaging more than 250 college and professional theater groups, and receiving submissions from prestigious institutions including IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, and IIT Delhi.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Mr. G.P. Garg, Executive Director, SEBI. Industry Veterans included Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director Kotak AMC and Ms. Nipa Sheth, Founder Director, Trust Group. Ms. Sonali Kulkarni, Actor, Producer, and Writer and Ms. Vidya Malavade, Actor were from Bollywood. All of them were distinguished judges.

, Managing Director Kotak AMC and Ms. Nipa Sheth, Founder Director, Trust Group. Ms. , Actor, Producer, and Writer and Ms. , Actor were from Bollywood. All of them were distinguished judges. The three finalists for the event included Naatakwaale Theater Company, Aawara Theater Group, and Roobaru Roshni Theater Company. The finale hosted three 30-minute full-length plays by the theater groups revolving around key themes of finance such as compounding and time value of money, fraud/scam prevention and fraudulent tips, diversification of assets and emotional investing.

Naatakwaale Theater Company emerged as the winner of the show, Roobaru Roshni Theater Company as the first runner-up and Aawara Theater Group as the second runner-up.

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Stock Exchange – Investor Protection Fund Trust (MSE -IPFT) strongly believes in the inclusive growth of markets and investing community. The last two years during WIW were focused on LGBTQ communities and Millennials and Responsible Investing. MSE wants to maximize its outreach and educate investors about financial / Investing concepts through a lens which can be apprehended by all. Through its unique initiative, 'Nivesh ka Rangmanch', MSE aimed at simplifying finance for the next generation of investors.

MSE IPF Nivesh ka Rangmanch - World Investor Week 2024

'Nivesh ka Rangmanch', a first-of-its-kind historic event hosted by MSE IPF was a beautiful blend of art and finance through theatre. The event saw unprecedented gathering of over 1000 attendees and most of them being the next gen of India, theatre goers, capital market professionals. The confluence of colours drama and knowledge unfolded through 'Nivesh ka Rangmanch' for the World Investor Week 2024 at St. Andrew's Auditorium on October 17, 2024. By reaching to the next gen of India, MSE IPF aims to foster a generation of financially aware individuals who understand the importance of smart investing from an early age.

Ms. Latika S Kundu, MD & CEO, MSE, highlighted that, "Combining together professional theatre and finance is like bringing together numbers and value driven messaging. We at MSE are collectively aligned to help the next gen of investors become self-aligned and responsible and we believe that theatre is one of the most impactful ways to do that. The next wave of growth in India's capital market is anticipated to emerge now from many smaller cities and towns. By leveraging theatre and technology, we aim to reach out to millions of people. MSE believes in being a catalyst for development, unlocking the untapped potential and enforcing inclusive economic growth by spreading unique campaigns for financial awareness through storytelling."

Mr. G.P. Garg, Executive Director, SEBI, highlighted, "Over the period, the age of investing has become very easy. Think as an investor for the long term. The difference between investing and saving, put it into a long-term investment product, decide what part of your income goes into investment and never spend your entire money and put some part of your income in investment because it goes for the long run. Don't put all your eggs in one basket, there are plenty of options. Look for the power of compounding, it helps in the long run. Financial freedom brings immense confidence it allows you to do what you like to do the most."

Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director - Kotak AMC, shared his recommendation to all millennials and zillennials: "India is a rising tide, it will lift every boat. When I started career, SENSEX was 100. Today it is above 80,000. It went up 800 times. This is the opportunity for you to participate in the India's growth story. Whether you do it directly in stocks or mutual funds, you will be able to participate in India growth story rather than remaining a mute spectator."

Ms. Nipa Sheth, Founder and Director of Trust Group, mentioned, "For World Investor Week making finance and theatre together is a unique combination. I suggest to look at the right mix of investments through taking help from digitization."

Ms. Sonali Kulkarni, Actor, Producer and Writer, shared her experience: "It is the wisdom that we earn and help us navigate the financial space. Our money serves us and we don't serve money."

Ms. Vidya Malavade, Actor, mentioned that "As an artist, this is an amazing platform Nivesh Ka Rangmanch for educating people about investing. From my personal experience, I can say that what you take care of grows and when you start investing it really starts to show results. I could buy my dream house for myself and my parents because I have started investing through SIPs."

Mr. Dinesh C Patwari, Chairman, MSE, spoke on the importance of starting early with the habit of investing would benefit the generations to create long-term wealth and Nivesh ka Rangmanch is the platform which is helping spread that financial awareness amongst investors.

