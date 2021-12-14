World-leading media agencies partner with Hivestack to deliver programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) for advertisers in Hong Kong

Hivestack strengthens its Demand Side Platform (DSP) business in Hong Kong through new partnerships with GroupM, Xaxis, Publicis, Havas and dentsu international Hong Kong

HONG KONG and MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivestack, the world's largest, independent, programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has been selected as programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) partner by several leading global advertising and media companies including GroupM , Xaxis , Publicis , Havas and dentsu International Hong Kong .

Hong Kong-based advertisers will now be able to capitalize on the benefits of programmatic buying, activating against premium programmatic DOOH inventory through the Hivestack DSP via Open Exchange and Private Marketplace deals. Programmatic DOOH is one of the fastest growing channels in Hong Kong and provides crucial opportunities for media buyers to plan and deliver contextualized, targeted and measurable campaigns at scale across premium DOOH inventory in the region.

The announcement follows Hivestack's major expansion to its DOOH inventory supply in June 2021, delivering 210 million monthly impressions and, in turn, transforming how brands connect with audiences in OOH across Hong Kong. In addition to its premium DOOH supply within Hong Kong, Hivestack will also offer it's new demand partners the unique opportunity for inside-out buys across China and the world at large, due to its market leading global supply.

Troy Yang, Managing Director of Hivestack, North Asia said: "These partnerships are a testament to continued growth of programmatic DOOH opportunities across North Asia, we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with such influential leaders in media and advertising to pioneer programmatic DOOH in Hong Kong."

"It's great to have partnered with Hivestack who continue to drive programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) in Hong Kong." Kenny Ip, Head of Investment, Hong Kong, GroupM

Andy Chung, Managing Director, GroupM – Xaxis & INCA commented: "Apart from overlaying data & retargeting, one of the key benefits of programmatic DOOH for marketers is that we can programmatically deliver the digital screen ad based on preferred weather conditions across a bundle of digital outdoor billboards with CPM pricing model. The ad can be programmed to stop automatically when it is raining or under typhoon signals thereby achieving cost savings to marketers. We are pleased to recognize that Hivestack is the pioneer and specialist in this area, capable of advanced solutions & features. We look forward to working with Hivestack and bringing these benefits to our GroupM clients."

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the DOOH market in Hong Kong. We look forward to collaborating with our new partners at Hivestack to leverage their market leading programmatic technology and offer our clients a way to precisely engage audiences outside of the home," said Tammii Pang, Head of PMX, Publicis Media, Hong Kong

Andrew Cawte, Managing Director, Havas Media Hong Kong said, "Thanks to our partnership with Hivestack, we at last have the opportunity in Hong Kong to buy premium programmatic DOOH inventory, at scale. This is game changing for advertisers here."

"As an integrated solutions provider, we are glad to partner with Hivestack to offer a more seamless and innovative consumer journey for our clients, as DOOH is becoming an increasingly vital media touch point." Anna Chan, CEO of Media LoB, dentsu International Hong Kong

Hivestack has established itself as a leader in the programmatic DOOH space across the globe with its suite of proprietary technology and advertising solutions that span both the supply and demand side of programmatic DOOH. Hivestack has seen significant growth in 2021 following several global expansions including China , Hong Kong and Taiwan earlier this year, most recently onboarding new premium supply side partnerships in Hong Kong .

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe.

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $60B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis and influence marketing company, INCA.

Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com

