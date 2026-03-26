World of Wines, Tonique, The Liquor Fort, Hedonne, and House of Spirits are the top beverage retailers in 2026, according to IDRA

IDRA is a dedicated platform to rank and celebrate India's best drinks retailers. The second edition saw retail outlets ranked across 12 states and cities, with 25 new entrants making their mark across multiple markets

The Gala Night and Awards Ceremony was held on March 16, 2026, at Le Méridien, Gurgaon

GURGAON, India, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Drinks Retail Awards (IDRA) returned for its second edition, continuing its mission to spotlight excellence in India's rapidly evolving beverage retail sector. The awards ceremony was held on March 16, 2026, at Le Méridien, Gurgaon, bringing together leading retailers, industry stakeholders, and brand partners from across the country. Created by Vikram Achanta and Radhakrishnan Nair, the duo behind 30 Best Bars India, the country's most influential bar ranking platform, the initiative aims to bring similar recognition to India's drinks retail landscape.

Winners of IDRA 2026

With off-trade responsible for 80% of alcohol sales in the country, retail remains the primary touchpoint between consumers and the drinks industry, and the sector continues to evolve. More and more retailers across the country are moving beyond traditional storefront formats, investing in modern walk-in stores, broader product selections with appropriate displays and storage, and a stronger focus on customer experience. Through IDRA, the platform aims to highlight the stores driving this shift and elevating the standards of drinks retail. The awards honoured the Top 95 retail outlets and their owners across 12 cities in states that allow the private sale of alcohol.

IDRA ranks the Top 10 or Top 5 drink retailers in each city. The number was based on the number of stores in the city that met basic modern alcohol retail standards. In addition, two special awards celebrated outstanding contributions to the alcohol retail industry. Prashant Shokhanda of The Liquor Warehouse, Gurgaon, was named 'Innovator of The Year for setting a new benchmark for alcohol retail in Gurgaon, while Vaz Enterprises, Goa, consisting of Wilson Vaz and his sons Clinton, Hansel and Donovan, received the 'Industry Icon' award for their role in shaping the alcohol retail landscape in Goa over the last 50 years.

The rankings were determined through a multi-stage evaluation process that combined industry nominations with on-ground assessments. Nominations were sourced from distributors, industry insiders, and retail experts in each city, after which the IDRA core team visited and evaluated the shortlisted outlets. Final scores were assigned through anonymous mystery visits conducted by an independent jury.

Each store was judged against a uniform set of 25 parameters developed with help from retail industry experts. These include product curation and availability across all alcohol categories, store layout, ease of navigation, lighting, ambience, ambient temperature for heat- and light-sensitive products, merchandising, product display, staff grooming, knowledge and service quality, hygiene, cleanliness, and overall consumer experience.

Several leading retailers retain their top ranking for a second year. World of Wines, Nariman Point, Mumbai; The Whiskey Company, Guwahati; Hedonne, Kolkata; Tonique, Kalyani Nagar, Pune; and The Liquor Mart, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, were among those that continued to hold their ground. Tonique, MG Road also continued to lead in Bengaluru, while World of Wines topped the Mumbai rankings and ranked No. 1 in Goa. Other city leaders included House of Spirits in Hyderabad and The Liquor Fort in Gurgaon, while new entrant The Malt Room debuted at No. 1 in Shillong.

Commenting on the awards, Vikram Achanta, Co-founder, India Drinks Retail Awards and 30 Best Bars India, said, "What really struck us this year was seeing veteran retailers hold their ground even as the competition heated up. That said, the handful of new entrants who broke into the rankings prove that the bar for alcohol retail is being raised incredibly fast across the country."

Radhakrishnan Nair, Co-founder, India Drinks Retail Awards and 30 Best Bars India, adds, "Alcohol retail in India operates in a uniquely complex environment, with every state following its own regulatory framework and market dynamics. What we are beginning to see now is retailers across different cities investing more seriously in store formats, product range, and the overall consumer experience. With IDRA, our aim is to recognise those efforts and encourage a broader shift towards more modern and consumer-focused alcohol retail in the country."

Vinay Golikeri, Managing Director, Bacardi India & Southeast Asia, said: "India's alcohol retail landscape is at an inflection point of growth, driven by premiumisation and a new generation of consumers eager to explore and experience spirits in more immersive ways. Retail today plays a fundamental role as the gateway through which consumers discover brands, categories, and new drinking experiences. We are also witnessing retailers across markets elevate their offerings with more engaging in-store formats that resonate with the evolving expectations of modern consumers. Through platforms like India Drinks Retail Awards, we are proud to recognise and support retailers who are pushing the industry forward and shaping the future of alcohol retail in India."

Anirudh Singhal, Founder, SpeedX and Haus of Bars by SpeedX, added: "India's drinks culture is evolving rapidly, and retail is where the relationship between consumers and the category truly begins. With a large share of alcohol in India sold through retail outlets, recognising the retailers who shape discovery, experience, and responsible consumption is incredibly important."

Rohit Guleria, Head of Trade and Customer Marketing, United Breweries Limited (part of the Heineken company), adds, "Unlocking beer's full potential lies in collaboration. When brands and retailers work together to segment the category, improve in-store visibility, and educate consumers, it becomes easier for people to navigate the range and confidently choose the beer that is right for them."

Speaking about the awards, Anchal Kaushal, VP, Customer Marketing, Diageo India, said, "At Diageo India, we see our retail partners as critical to how our brands connect with consumers. The point of purchase is where the brand experience truly comes alive, and retailers play a vital role in bringing that to life on the shelf. Over the years, we have worked closely with our partners to elevate the consumer journey by introducing best practices in retail theatre, including new formats such as Prive Reserve that enhance the luxury shopping experience. We have also focused on strengthening inventory and purchasing systems, while enhancing store presence in line with the growing trend of premiumisation. Through the India Drinks Retail Awards, we hope to recognise and inspire retailers across the country who are setting new benchmarks in creating standout retail experiences."

Appended is the Top 95 list for 2026, with retailers making their debut on the list marked with an asterisk (*)

Bengaluru

Tonique, MG Road Tonique, Hennur Sling, Indiranagar Sling, JP Nagar Beerbox, Sadashiva Nagar Sling, Varthur Tonique, Koramangala Mansionz by Living Liquidz, Rajajinagar Dewar's, St Mark's Road Pegs, JP Nagar

Hyderabad

House of Spirits, Kondapur RRG House of Spirits, Gowlidoddy Kokapet House of Spirits, Kokapet Jubilee Wine Spot, Jubilee Hills B the Liquor Story, Gachibowli Liquor Bank, Banjara Hills Vintage Spirits, Bandlaguda Spirit World, Manikonda* KPHB Wine Mart, Kukatpally* Good Times Liquor Store, Kondapur*

Goa

World of Wines, Panjim Liquor Loft, Margao Vaz Enterprises, Anjuna Rasna Wines, Arpora Liquor Loft, Arpora Tipsy Turtle, Margao* Vaz Enterprises, Colva* Champagne and Cigars, Miramar* Garrafao - Liquor & Wine Mart, Panjim Maharaja Wines, Arpora The Liquor Club, Margao Gibson, Colva*

Greater Mumbai

World of Wines, Nariman Point Living Liquidz Mansionz, Lower Parel The Liquor Store (TLS), Belapur Mansionz, Khar Living Liquidz, Breach Candy Seasons Wines — The Liquid Library, Versova* Food Square — Madira, Bandra* Topmost Wines, Bandra* Hops Cork, Bandra Les Bouchons, Malabar Hill*

Pune & Lonavala

Tonique, Kalyani Nagar Mansionz by Living Liquidz, Kalyani Nagar The Liquor Vault, Magarpatta Sapan Wines, Baner 9 Downtown Wines, Hinjewadi Regal Wines, Lonavala Galaxy Wines, Baner* Prakash Wines, Kalyani Nagar Bottoms Up Wines, Koregaon Park*

Jaipur

The Liquor Mart, Malviya Nagar (JLN) Kings Liquor Junction, Gandhipath Kings Liquor Junction, Sirsi Road The Liquor Wala's, Mansarovar*

Gurgaon

The Liquor Fort, Sector 65 The Liquor Warehouse, Delhi Jaipur Highway, JMD G Town Wines, Sector 40 The Liquor Fort, Sector 56 Daily Dose, Sahara Mall TLW — The Liquor Warehouse, Cyberhub* G Town Wines, Bristol Hotel Discovery Liquor Warehouse, Golf Course Road, Sector 55–56 Discovery Liquor Warehouse, Golf Course Road Taste of Barrels, Furniture Market*

Noida

The Liquor Store, Mall of India The Liquor Exchange, Gardens Galleria Mall Whisky Junction, Sector 38 The Whisky Shop, Sector 50*

Lucknow

House of Liquor, Phoenix Pallasio Vina Alkohal, Ansal Golf City Vina Alkohal, Singapore Mall The Grandpa Liquor Boutique, Millennium Mall* Vina Alkohal, Gomti Nagar

Kolkata

Hedonne, Lee Road Emporio, Forum Courtyard Mall Mehak-e-Punjab, New Town* Deliite, Diamond Plaza Mall Spencer's, Quest Mall Nature's Basket, Forum Mall* Wine Route by Gusto, Ballygunge Circular Road Spencer's, Axis Mall Spencer's, South City Mall Nature's Basket, Alipore*

Guwahati

The Whiskey Company, GS Road Touch and Feel, Bora Service The Malt Company, Baralumukh* The Spirits Library, City Centre Mall The Daru Company, Ganesh Guri* HD Wine Shop, Ulu Bari

Shillong

The Malt Room, Khanapara* Shillong Wine Company, Police Bazaar Quench, Polo Ground* Sam Khamti, Polo Ground The Barrel, Polo Road

For more information, please visit: https://www.indiadrinksretail.in

For images, please click here: https://we.tl/t-YA0BmDAh6v

About IDRA

The India Drinks Retail Awards (IDRA) is an awards platform by 30 Best Bars India that champions excellence in alco-bev retail through recognition, inspiration, and transformation, where retailers, spanning modern trade stores, standalone outlets, retail chains and premium boutiques, will be celebrated and honoured for their outstanding contributions. The awards feature multiple categories, ensuring every aspect of retail excellence is acknowledged. Each participating outlet will be evaluated not only on sales and product assortment, but also on its ability to create memorable consumer experiences. For more information, visit IDRA's website: https://www.indiadrinksretail.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942154/IDRA_2026_winners.jpg