World Record Holding Crypto Trader CryptoFace Joins SilentSwap Advisory Board Ahead of V2 Platform Launch

World Record Crypto Trader CryptoFace Joins SilentSwap Advisory Board to Highlight the Need for On-Chain Trader Privacy

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SilentSwap, the leading non-custodial privacy platform for cross-chain digital asset swaps, today announced that CryptoFace, world record holding cryptocurrency trader and founder of MarketCipher, has joined the company's Advisory Board. CryptoFace's appointment shines a spotlight on the critical need for enhanced on-chain trader privacy to protect institutional and high-value traders from the exposure risks inherent in blockchain's transparent design. SilentSwap's V2 infrastructure is purpose-built to address these challenges and safeguard trader strategies in a public trading environment.

CryptoFace holds the world record for both the most profitable and largest loss ever captured in live-streamed cryptocurrency trading. Known primarily as a trader with authentic market presence, he understands the vulnerabilities posed by public blockchain transparency to high-volume and institutional traders alike.

"Over the years I have passed up countless opportunities because bridging between chains was a nightmare," says CryptoFace. "Most platforms just aren't built for anyone who isn't living in altcoin trenches full time. The idea that one wrong signature could drain my MetaMask wallet kept me from taking risks I wanted to take.

SilentSwap changes that completely. The fees are the lowest in the space, swaps and bridges happen in one click, and it's truly non-custodial. Honestly, I didn't believe it until I tried it myself. It's faster, safer, and built for traders who actually value their privacy.

Every trader knows the risk of having positions watched, wallets analyzed, and strategies copied or countered. SilentSwap V2 changes that dynamic. This isn't just another privacy tool; it's infrastructure that finally lets serious traders operate without exposing their every move. The speed and privacy protections deliver exactly what traders need."

"CryptoFace knows firsthand the risks traders face where large positions are exposed," said Shibtoshi, Founder and CEO of SilentSwap. "His experience navigating volatile markets with millions on the line reinforces why privacy isn't optional but essential. With CryptoFace on our advisory board, we're advancing the privacy infrastructure needed to enable meaningful institutional adoption."

Known for his multi-hour live trading sessions where he moves millions of dollars in real-time while engaging audiences of hundreds of thousands, CryptoFace brings a trader's perspective on the privacy necessities in digital asset markets.

"When you're trading with serious money, privacy isn't optional, it's survival," CryptoFace added. "SilentSwap V2 empowers traders to move large positions across chains without painting a target on their backs. Its non-custodial design means assets remain under trader control while benefiting from robust privacy protections. This is what true institutional grade protections look like."

SilentSwap V2's features include:

Complete Transaction Privacy: Up to 16 privacy outputs block on-chain links between origin and destination, preventing position tracking and competitive analysis.

High Performance: Supports millions of dollars per minute in swaps with speeds of 30 seconds to 2 minutes, meeting the needs of active traders.

Multi-Chain Support: Native compatibility with major blockchains and multiple destination wallets enable complex strategies.

Simple Integration: Privacy functionality via straightforward API integration with no custody or backend complexity.

SilentSwap V2 marks a critical advancement in blockchain infrastructure, addressing privacy shortcomings that have hindered wider institutional participation. Fully compliant with OFAC and AML regulations, the platform delivers privacy without sacrificing regulatory adherence.

About SilentSwap

SilentSwap is a non-custodial, privacy-first platform for cross-chain digital asset swaps, purpose-built for institutional use and full asset control. SilentSwap meets rising demands for secure, private blockchain infrastructure designed for the most sophisticated traders.

For more information about SilentSwap V2, visit silentswap.com.