Woxsen University to Confer Honorary Doctorate on Dr. Roy F. Baumeister

HYDERABAD, India, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University, Hyderabad, will confer an Honorary Doctorate upon Dr. Roy Frederick Baumeister, social psychologist and Professor Emeritus at The University of Queensland, during its Annual Convocation in July 2026. Dr. Baumeister will also grace the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Dr. Roy F. Baumeister to receive an honorary doctorate at Woxsen University Convocation 2026.

With an academic output comprising over 700 publications, more than 40 books, over 300,000 citations, and an h-index of 216, Dr. Baumeister is among the most cited scholars globally. His research spans areas such as self-control, decision-making, motivation, belongingness, human sexuality, free will, and social behaviour.

Dr. Baumeister is best known for his work on ego depletion and self-control, including the strength model of willpower, which examines self-control as a limited but developable resource. His paper, 'The Need to Belong,' co-authored with Mark Leary, has received over 41,000 citations and continues to shape thinking on human connection and social behaviour.

Dr. Baumeister's work has influenced leadership, organisational behaviour, and public policy, offering research-backed perspectives on human decision-making and performance. His book, Willpower: Rediscovering the Greatest Human Strength, brought many of these ideas to a broader audience.

Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University added, "We are deeply honoured to recognise Dr. Roy F. Baumeister with Woxsen University's Honorary Doctorate. His remarkable scholarship has shaped global understanding of human behaviour, willpower, belonging, and decision-making, leaving a lasting legacy in psychology and beyond. It is with great pride that we welcome him as the Chief Guest for our Annual Convocation 2026."

Dr. Roy F. Baumeister said, "I am deeply honoured by this opportunity, and I am excited to travel to Hyderabad and meet with scientists and intellectuals there. Sharing ideas with thinkers from different backgrounds has always been a passion of mine."

Dr. Baumeister earned his Ph.D. from Princeton University and has held senior positions at leading institutions, including Francis Eppes Eminent Scholar at Florida State University, and the Elsie Smith Professorship at Case Western Reserve University. He is also a Fellow of the Society for Personality and Social Psychology and the Association for Psychological Science.

The Annual Convocation 2026 of Woxsen University will bring together graduating students, PhD scholars, faculty, and distinguished guests to mark the completion of academic programmes across disciplines.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 175+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B. Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967568/Woxsen_University_Dr_Roy.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/5365059/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg