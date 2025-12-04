WSPN Completes Global Payment Upgrade: Multi-Currency, Multi-Chain Infrastructure Now Live

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) today announced the completion of its Global Payment infrastructure upgrade, establishing a comprehensive payment orchestration layer that supports multiple currencies, stablecoins, and blockchain networks through a unified API platform.

What's New: Expanded Multi-Currency and Multi-Chain Coverage

The upgrade introduces traditional currency support, with USD accessible through Wire and ACH rails, and EUR through SEPA. On the digital asset side, the platform now supports five major stablecoins — USDT, USDC, PYUSD, DAI, and EURC — across four leading blockchain networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and TRON.

"Completing the Global Payment infrastructure upgrade represents a major milestone in our mission to provide institutional-grade payment orchestration," said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN. "Businesses can now access a complete payment infrastructure layer that handles the complexity of multi-currency, multi-chain operations through simple API calls."

How It Works: Complete Payment Infrastructure

Global Payment provides end-to-end payment infrastructure through a single API integration, enabling businesses to orchestrate payment flows while maintaining full control over their operations. The platform enables on-ramp and off-ramp services between fiat and digital assets, cross-chain asset movement, token swapping capabilities, and AutoRamp functionality that enables automated conversions based on predefined parameters.

The solution maintains WSPN's institutional focus with built-in KYB processes, compliance verification, and enterprise-grade reliability. The API architecture allows for rapid deployment and easy maintenance, eliminating the need for businesses to build and maintain connections with multiple payment processors, blockchain networks, and liquidity providers.

Why It Matters: Simplified Global Payment Operations

Global Payment serves as the foundational infrastructure layer for businesses building payment applications, financial services platforms, or any solution requiring seamless movement of value across traditional and digital financial systems.

By consolidating multi-currency, multi-chain operations into a single integration point, the platform significantly reduces technical complexity and time-to-market. Businesses can now offer comprehensive payment capabilities to their customers without the operational overhead of managing disparate payment systems and blockchain integrations.

For more information about Global Payment or to inquire about API access, visit www.wspn.io

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

Learn more: www.wspn.io

