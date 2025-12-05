WSPN Launches White-Label Stablecoin Infrastructure to Enable Enterprises to Issue Branded Stablecoins

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, today announced the launch of its White-Label Stablecoin Solution, enabling enterprises and financial institutions to rapidly deploy their own branded stablecoins using WSPN's production-grade infrastructure.

The offering leverages WSPN's proven stablecoin technology stack, which already powers WUSD in live production. By providing a turnkey solution, WSPN eliminates the technical complexity and regulatory burden traditionally associated with launching a stablecoin.

"Building a scalable stablecoin from scratch requires significant engineering resources, regulatory expertise, and operational infrastructure," said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN. "Our White-Label Solution allows enterprises to launch their own branded stablecoins in a fraction of the time and cost, backed by the same infrastructure that powers our own tokens."

The solution includes four core components: client-controlled mint and burn smart contracts/infrastructure, custody and wallet infrastructure, KYT compliance layer for regulatory adherence, and user front-end with APIs for seamless integration.

WSPN is already powering a euro-denominated stablecoin for an EU-based partner and is actively onboarding additional clients across multiple jurisdictions and currency denominations. The solution is designed for financial institutions, payment providers, and enterprises seeking to leverage stablecoin technology without building infrastructure from the ground up.

For more information, contact WSPN's business development team or visit www.wspn.io.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

