WSPN Partners with Viction and Ninety Eight Ecosystem to Boost WUSD Adoption and Expand Market Reach

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Viction, a global Layer-1 blockchain that empowers builders at every level through accessible and scalable infrastructure, along with holistic guidance. In collaboration with the Ninety Eight (formerly known as Coin98) ecosystem, this partnership aims to expand WUSD's reach, strengthening its role as a stable and accessible digital asset across the evolving Web3 landscape. Together, WSPN, Viction, and Ninety Eight will enhance interoperability, boost liquidity, and drive local market adoption, with a strong focus on growth in emerging markets.

Expanding WUSD as a Native Stablecoin on Viction

WSPN will deploy WUSD natively on Viction, supporting integration across Web3 applications and enhancing liquidity for users and developers. With WUSD as a core asset, Viction's ecosystem will foster secure, stable transactions, empowering dApps, protocols, and platforms with increased interoperability and cross-chain functionality.

Market Expansion, CEX Listings, and Joint Community Outreach

To expand WUSD's presence in Vietnam, Viction will tap into its resources alongside the Ninety Eight ecosystem to drive local adoption through strategic partnerships and collaborative community outreach. Listing WUSD on major centralized exchanges will increase accessibility, reaching a broader audience. This joint effort benefits both WSPN and Viction, with WUSD enhancing visibility for Viction's technology and ecosystem, while Viction's strong local network and Ninety Eight's established connections boost WUSD's growth. Through initiatives like webinars, ambassador programs, and developer workshops, the partnership will engage the community and build a lasting foundation, fostering an understanding of both WUSD's value and Viction's strengths.

Collaborative Responsibilities and Support

WSPN will oversee WUSD's deployment on Viction and foster collaborations within its ecosystem, while Ninety Eight and Viction will support liquidity management, integrating WUSD into the Coin98 Super Wallet and strengthening infrastructure to ensure effective interoperability. Marketing initiatives led by WSPN and Viction will drive awareness and engagement for both ecosystems, reaching institutional audiences and building lasting adoption across the region.

Together, WSPN, Viction, and Ninety Eight are setting a new standard for collaboration in the Web3 space: Uniting technology, community, and accessibility to create a robust ecosystem. By empowering local markets and driving sustainable growth, this partnership is paving the way for a more inclusive, innovative blockchain future. The journey is only beginning, and the potential is limitless.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN 's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io

About Viction

Viction is a global layer-1 blockchain that empowers builders at every level, provides both the foundation and enhancements necessary for projects to achieve stability and soar to their higher selves.

Viction provides seamless interoperability, scalability, flexible development, zero gas fees, enhanced security, and speed to enable builders with tech capabilities.

Beyond technical advantages, Viction offers holistic guidance through consultation, resources, funding, and strong network connections to foster project growth.

About Ninety Eight

Ninety Eight is an ecosystem of innovation companies with a shared mission to enable and empower human potential. They found and fund blockchain companies that make Web3 accessible for everyone.

