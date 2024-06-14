WUSD Stablecoin Expands Reach with Integration on Binance Smart Chain and Solana

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN, a leading global digital payments company renowned for its commitment to transparency, speed, and efficiency, is actively broadening the accessibility of its Worldwide USD ("WUSD") stablecoin. Now readily available on both Binance Smart Chain ("BSC") and Solana, alongside its existing presence on Ethereum and Polygon, WUSD is able to provide users across multiple platforms with faster transactions, future upgrade opportunities, and a more expansive presence in the Web3 space.

The integration with BSC brings significant advantages, including lower transaction fees and faster transaction speeds. This expansion allows WUSD to tap into BSC's thriving ecosystem, providing users with a fast and efficient stablecoin option for various financial applications. Additionally, the compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine ("EVM") enables WSPN to partner with leading dAPPs and other projects on BSC, further broadening the WUSD ecosystem.

Renowned for its high throughput and minimal fees, Solana offers a robust and rapidly growing ecosystem. This expansion to a non-EVM chain significantly boosts WUSD's utility, enabling seamless and cost-effective participation in DeFi protocols and other payment-focused applications. Furthermore, the upcoming Firedancer upgrade is expected to make Solana's transaction speed even more impressive, strengthening WUSD's presence in this high-growth space.

The expansion of WUSD to BSC and Solana demonstrates WSPN's dedication to providing efficient, scalable, and accessible financial solutions for its users. WSPN will continue to integrate with XLayer and other blockchains, develop cross-chain swaps, and create bridging solutions across multiple networks to further enhance the interoperability and usability of WUSD across different blockchain ecosystems.

About WSPN

WSPN is a global digital payments company that provides transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions leveraging the latest technological advancements of Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT"). We are dedicated to shaping seamless digital payment solutions for our global partners worldwide at the frontier of future digital payments and financial inclusion.

Worldwide USD ('WUSD'), WSPN's flagship USD stablecoin, is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. Dedicated to optimizing payment solutions for web3 industry enterprise users, WUSD empower the real economy through secure, compliant digital payments, spanning stablecoins, exchanges and cards, all geared for global expansion.

