Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Successfully Host Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 for the Second Consecutive Year

Hosting Asia's leading bar industry event and underscoring Wynn's international leadership in gastronomy and hospitality

MACAO, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace successfully concluded Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026, serving as Official Host Partner for the second consecutive year, once again bringing the region's most influential bar industry event to Macao and placing the city at the center of Asia's cocktail conversation. The highly anticipated awards ceremony took place at Wynn Palace on July 28, bringing together leading bartenders, drinks industry professionals and international media from across the region to celebrate the people, places and ideas shaping contemporary bar culture across Asia.

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 awards ceremony took place at Wynn Palace on July 28, bringing together leading bartenders, industry professionals and media from across the region.

The successful conclusion of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 further reinforces Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace as premier destinations for major international culinary and beverage events and underscores Wynn's continued contribution to Macao's reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Building on the momentum of the event's Macao debut in 2025, this year's edition took on added significance as Wynn celebrates 20 years in the city. From July 24 to 29, Wynn presented six days of official gatherings, bar takeovers, collaborative dinners and late-night celebrations. Anchoring the festivities was a special edition of "Wing Lei Bar & Friends", expanding Wing Lei Bar's established platform into a resort-wide celebration of global cocktail and culinary culture.

The official program: Bartenders' Feast, Awards Ceremony and beyond

The week's official program included the Bartenders' Feast, the Meet the Bartenders media roundtable, the live Awards Ceremony, and the Closing Brunch. On July 27, the Bartenders' Feast welcomed guests to Gourmet Pavilion, the upscale food hall inspired by Asia's vibrant street food culture at Wynn Palace. Wing Lei Bar was joined behind the bar by Shanghai's Pony Up and Goa's Boilermaker for an evening of cocktails, live music and interactive experiences, setting a festive tone ahead of the main ceremony.

The Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 awards ceremony returned to the Grand Theater of Wynn Palace on July 28 for the live unveiling of the annual ranking. More than 1,000 guests arrived for a red-carpet welcome and cocktail reception before the countdown revealed the bars and hospitality talents defining the region's drinks landscape. The celebrations continued into the evening with a post-ceremony reception showcasing the breadth and diversity of Wynn's culinary experiences.

The week culminated on July 29 with the official Closing Brunch at Wynn Macau's vibrant seafood restaurant Drunken Fish. Overlooking the iconic Performance Lake, this daytime finale brought together Wing Lei Bar, Bangkok's Dry Wave Cocktail Studio and Jakarta's Carrots for a final round of cocktails, accompanied by an extensive spread from the Wynn culinary team. Personalized Portuguese tile magnets offered guests a locally inspired keepsake, bringing the week to a close with a distinct Macao touch.

"Wing Lei Bar & Friends" extends the celebration across Wynn

Beyond the official events, Wynn's signature restaurants and bars welcomed more than 50 bartenders and chefs from Asia, Europe and North America. Through an expanded edition of "Wing Lei Bar & Friends", the celebration unfolded across a dynamic program of guided tastings, guest shifts, collaborative meals and spirited late-night takeovers.

Highlights included the launch of UNITY 2.0, the second chapter of Wing Lei Bar's signature cocktail menu, alongside a dynamic lineup of guest shifts and bar takeovers. Signature events ranged from the "Bartenders' Bartender Takeover", which united acclaimed industry veterans recognized by their peers, to "Behind Her Bar," an all-female showcase of contemporary bartending talent.

Other key activations included "The Road Less Traveled," spotlighting emerging destinations and distinctive bar concepts, as well as dedicated showcases celebrating Hong Kong's influential bar scene, contemporary British mixology, and Kuala Lumpur's vibrant cocktail culture. The festivities culminated in an energetic after-party at the Palace Reserve Club following the awards ceremony.

Wynn's culinary teams also took center stage through a series of collaborative dining experiences. Acclaimed chefs from Chef Tam's Seasons, Lakeview Palace, Drunken Fish, Mizumi and SW Steakhouse collaborated with leading international talents, including the teams from Tokyo's NARISAWA, Sri Lanka's Smoke & Bitters, and Mumbai's Masque, highlighting Wynn's ability to convene world-class talent across both dining and drinks while fostering meaningful exchange between industry leaders from around the globe.

Through its partnership with Asia's 50 Best Bars and the expansion of "Wing Lei Bar & Friends", Wynn creates meaningful platforms for collaboration, cultural exchange and discovery while introducing international visitors to the depth of Macao's culinary identity.

For more information about the restaurants and bars at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, please visit: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en

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