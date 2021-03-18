XCMG Celebrates International Day of Happiness, Champions Employee Wellbeing with its Upgraded Total Health Program

With a slogan of "Better Health, Better Future!" THP emphasizes "prevention first" and aims to help XCMG employees to improve health, immunity and strength. Through employee voting and interactive activities, THP has refreshed its operations standards and detailed rules for the initiative, promoting a healthy and happy lifestyle from the perspectives of physical and mental health on a personal level as well as creating a better working environment to improve employees' sense of happiness and satisfaction.

"Facing the crisis of the pandemic, it's important to cherish life, and one's health is the foundation of everything," said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG. "Compared with the definition of health in a traditional sense, THP not only emphasizes physical health, but also the health of mind and spirit, society, environment, morality and literacy. It's a deeper health concept that extends to a wider range of factors."

The new THP guidelines encourage XCMG employees to complete two 30-minute workout sessions every week. Zhang Yujie from the XCMG excavator division took up running after he joined the THP in 2020 and having started from only 10 minutes has now achieved the result of completing 5kms in 30 minutes.

"Pain is inevitable, but we get to choose to push through the hardship. It's the same thing as pressure at work, so it's important to be a better self every day with just a little progress," said Zhang.

Other highlighted health measures that are being recommended as part of the new THP include:

Improve safety awareness;

Ensure a quality sleep of 7-8 hours daily;

Boost immunity and avoid antibiotics overuse;

Take first aid and emergency response training and exercises;

Conduct garbage sorting and travel sustainably;

Eat cautiously and drink a sufficient amount of water daily;

Establish long-term career planning and set short-, medium- and long-term goals.

