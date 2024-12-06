XCMG Secures Over CNY 10 Billion in Contracts at bauma China 2024.

Driving Sustainability, Innovation, and Global Collaboration

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425), the leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer, announced signing contracts exceeding CNY 10 billion at the recently concluded bauma China 2024. These agreements span zero-emission and intelligent mining equipment, new energy manufacturing, and high-capacity cranes, underscoring XCMG's commitment to sustainable, intelligent industrial solutions.

Among the standout deals are:

In a historic deal valued at CNY 3 billion , XCMG signed a green mining equipment contract with Fortescue Group , one of the world's largest iron ore producers from Western Australia . Under the agreement, XCMG will supply over 100 zero-emission heavy mobile units by 2030, including electric wheel loaders, dozers, and graders, to align with Fortescue's goal of achieving zero emissions across its Australian iron ore operations by 2030. The first batch of equipment is expected to enter service by 2026, reducing millions of liters of fossil fuel consumption over its lifecycle.

XCMG inked a strategic agreement with Tsingshan Holding Group to establish XCMG-Tsingshan's new energy equipment manufacturing plant in Indonesia. This factory, XCMG's first major production site in Southeast Asia, marks a milestone for the region as the first facility specializing in new energy equipment.

XCMG finalized the bulk delivery to China of wheel and crawler cranes worth over CNY 200 million, including:
XCA4000, the world's largest all-terrain crane.
XCA2000, known for its versatility in wind power projects.
XLC18000M and XLC17000, innovative crawler cranes for wind turbine installation.

With these agreements, XCMG solidifies its position as a trailblazer in sustainable construction and mining equipment, driving progress in global markets while fostering long-term growth and innovation.

Showcasing 40+ electric and hybrid machines, 42% of its total exhibited excavators, cranes, graders, mining machines, road equipment, and road machines, XCMG reinforced its leadership in clean energy solutions. Notable global debuts included:

XC9108EV , the world's largest pure electric loader.

, the world's largest pure electric loader. GR350EP , the world's first electric mining grader.

, the world's first electric mining grader. XCT100G5-1HEV , a 100-ton hybrid crane.

, a 100-ton hybrid crane. XE650GK-HEV, a hybrid hydraulic excavator tailored for mining.

At bauma China, Visitors were captivated by XCMG's display of equipment featured in the blockbuster film The Wandering Earth II, including the ET120 walking excavator, which performed live demonstrations of complex maneuvers like obstacle navigation and precise positioning. This integration of cinematic innovation and engineering excellence highlighted XCMG's futuristic vision.

"As a leading manufacturer with a proud 81-year history, XCMG has forged a strong partnership with bauma China since 1992," said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Machinery and XCMG Group. "Over the years, this global platform has been a testament to our enduring commitment to innovation and collaboration, allowing us to work hand in hand with global partners through both challenges and triumphs, achieving mutual success."

Showcasing its commitment to innovation and collaboration, XCMG introduces the XCMG TrueCare global service brand and the Plan WIN-win public welfare and environmental initiative at the show, working alongside global partners to drive shared success through improved products and services.

