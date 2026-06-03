BENGALURU, India, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xevyte, a global IT services and digital transformation company, has commenced business operations in Poland effective December 2025, marking its first European base and a milestone in its international growth strategy.

Xevyte Establishes European Operations in Poland, Extending Its Global Delivery and Innovation Reach (PRNewsfoto/Xevyte)

The Poland center will serve as both a delivery hub and an innovation center, supporting enterprises across Europe and globally across cloud transformation, data and AI, cybersecurity, digital engineering, and enterprise modernization. Poland's engineering talent, mature technology ecosystem, and central position within the European Union make it the right foundation for Xevyte's next phase of regional growth.

"Establishing operations in Poland is a deliberate and forward-looking decision," said Karan Reddy, CEO, Xevyte. "As our clients accelerate their digital agendas, they are seeking partners who combine technical excellence with cultural alignment and operational resilience. Poland enables us to deliver on all three, while also investing in local talent and innovation."

Xevyte will grow its local teams steadily, forge partnerships with academic institutions and innovation ecosystem partners, and contribute to Poland's technology landscape — building a regional presence that creates value for clients and communities.

This expansion is part of a broader transformation at Xevyte. The company operates across India, the USA, Europe, and the UK, partnering with over 100 clients across BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Telecom, and Retail. Its services span Technology and Engineering, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure and Cloud, Digital Transformation, and GCC-as-a-Service.

Beyond delivery, Xevyte is building two proprietary platform businesses: an enterprise cybersecurity platform spanning identity governance, AI-driven endpoint protection, real-time threat monitoring, and automated security orchestration; and a unified workforce intelligence platform integrating HR, payroll, talent acquisition, collaboration, and performance into one system — giving organizations a single source of truth across people, operations, and communication.

Together, these moves signal a company executing on a larger vision: to be not just a services partner, but a technology company enterprises rely on to operate, secure, and grow.

About Xevyte

Xevyte is a global IT services and digital consulting company partnering with enterprises to drive transformation across cloud, data & AI, cybersecurity, and digital engineering. With a focus on measurable outcomes, Xevyte helps organizations modernize platforms, optimize operations, and unlock sustainable growth.

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