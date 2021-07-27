Xihua Scientific Selects LifeSphere MultiVigilance to Advance Pharmacovigilance Services

Fast-growing CRO uses the only automated, end-to-end safety system to increase the breadth, quality, and competitiveness of client services.

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 300 life sciences companies, today announced that Shanghai Xihua Scientific Co. Ltd., a fast-growing provider of late-phase drug research and development services for the global pharmaceutical industry, has selected ArisGlobal's LifeSphere MultiVigilance to deliver innovative pharmacovigilance services to their global client base.

Xihua Scientific, a CRO providing a one-stop set of cost-effective services to the global pharmaceutical industry, was searching for best-in-class cloud software that would enable them to expand their breadth of services to include pharmacovigilance. With value, quality, agility, and their customers in mind; they chose LifeSphere MultiVigilance.

"LifeSphere MultiVigilance was the best choice to align with our core tenets of high quality and efficiency," said Dr. Jinsong Xing, Founder and Chairman, Xihua Scientific. "By pairing our team's deep global regulatory experience with an innovative drug safety platform that embodies decades of pharmacovigilance industry expertise, we help our clients bring new drugs and therapies to market faster and more cost-effectively."

LifeSphere MultiVigilance was developed in partnership with the world's best life sciences companies and is the core of ArisGlobal's end-to-end automated safety platform, LifeSphere Safety. ArisGlobal's safety platform helps hundreds of pharmacovigilance teams around the world save time and effort, ensure future-proof compliance, and unlock deep insights from safety data. Built on an entirely new, state-of-the-art cloud platform, LifeSphere Safety incorporates the latest in cognitive automation technology to deliver groundbreaking performance to drug safety teams.

"We are pleased that LifeSphere MultiVigilance will further Xihua Scientific's rapid growth and commitment to the highest quality standards for their clients. Our entire LifeSphere Safety platform is developed to deliver leading innovations in automation and artificial intelligence in a scalable solution that aligns with the business needs of any sized firm. We are happy this strategy is helping Xihua Scientific realize an advantage in the highly competitive CRO industry," says Pat Jenakanandhini, Chief Product Officer, ArisGlobal.

About Xihua Scientific

Xihua Scientific provides one-stop service for the global pharmaceutical industry with high quality and efficiency in late phase drug research and development, including innovative and generic drug CMC, API process development, formulation development, analytical testing, bio-analytical, clinical trial services and statistics. Xihua also has services in study and quality-related consultation and training.

Founded in 2015, Xihua Scientific has rapidly grown to over 340 employees and has offices in Shanghai, China and Princeton, New Jersey.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

