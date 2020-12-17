Xinhua Silk Road: Making enterprises stronger deemed as responsibility and mission of every Chinese enterprise, chairman with Chinese liquor maker Fenjiu Group

Li addressed that Chinese enterprises should strive to steadily improve their companies' modern operation and management level in an attempt to make themselves stronger.

As a representative of Chinese mild flavor liquor brand, Fenjiu Group has innovated over the past three years and made impressive achievements.

The liquor maker has strode into the "ten billion-plus club" of China's liquor industry with the market value surpassing 100 billion yuan after three years of reform, making it a role model for the reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

According to Li, the key to the new development pattern is to make enterprises stronger and the ultimate goal of entrepreneurship is also to make enterprises stronger, both of which are in common and have the same purpose of safeguarding the country's interest and building a stronger China.

Fenjiu Group always carries forward the corporate philosophy of "Fenjiu's faith, global standards", said Li, adding that Chinese enterprises should look at their business and develop business with global thinking.

In 2019, the alcohol brand has witnessed a surge in its sales revenue, with its alcohol income nearly three times that of three years ago.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the company saw its revenue growth in the first three quarters of this year rank among top three liquor making companies in China, while its net profit growth top the list of the sector.

Li also noted that Fenjiu should further deepen its reform based on the domestic cycle as the mainstay and with domestic and international development reinforcing each other,in order to continuously improve the company's competitive advantages.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/318332.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road