Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai Xuhui holds digital cultural industry event eyeing new digital entertainment ecology development

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Shanghai Digital Cultural Industry High-Quality Development Conference was recently held in Xuhui District of Shanghai, discussing industry development and pointing future for digital entertainment ecology development.

Themed "new ecology of digital entertainment, new future of culture", the event witnessed the launch of China (Shanghai) digital entertainment industry index composed by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) under Xinhua News Agency, providing tools for tracking and measuring local industry innovation and development.

Photo shows the launch of the China (Shanghai) digital entertainment industry index during the 2024 Shanghai Digital Cultural Industry High-Quality Development Conference held in Shanghai on Sept. 27, 2024.

The cultural and creative industry in Shanghai Xuhui boasts solid foundation and complete ecological chain and has produced high-quality works such as "Genshin Impact" and "Arknights" appealing to both domestic and overseas gamers, experts noted at the event, adding that the district is expected to take lead in cultural product refinement and internationalization, and build itself a model in digital economy and traditional culture integration.

It is learned that Xuhui has hosted well-known game developers such as Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Hypergryph, and Lilith Games that cover high value-added core processes such as game development, distribution, and operation. Revenue of key game companies in the district totaled 75 billion yuan in 2023, nearly half of Shanghai game industry's total.

Xuhui District has already formed a cultural and creative industry cluster consisting gaming, esports, advertisement, communication, art design, film and television entertainment, according to Zhao Yi, head of Xuhui publicity department.

Next, the district will further consolidate competitiveness in resource supply, industry growth drivers, brand influence and cultural service to build itself into a R&D center, global distribution center, innovation and value extension center as well as a high-quality development service platform, Zhao noted.

China's digital culture industry shows strong momentum in recent years, said Zhang Yijun, first deputy director with China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association (CADPA), noting that the sector is rising to become a new growth driver for digital economy development with the emerging of new cultural consumption scenarios and business formats.

Guided by Shanghai publicity department, the event was hosted by Xinhua News Agency Shanghai branch, CEIS, Xuhui government, Lingang Group with support from game publication committee of CADPA.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342504.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528411/Shanghai.jpg