Xnergy's PH Series Becomes World's First 1.5KW Wireless Charger Certified To FCC, UL And CE Standards

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xnergy Autonomous Power Technologies (Xnergy), a Singapore-headquartered leader in high-power wireless charging for autonomous mobility, today announced that its PH Series has become the world's first 1.5kW wireless charger to achieve FCC, UL and CE certifications. The milestone enables robotics manufacturers and autonomous vehicle OEMs to accelerate deployment across North America, Europe and Asia with a single wireless charging solution that meets key regulatory and safety requirements.

Representatives from Xnergy and UL Solutions commemorating the successful certifications milestone.

For OEMs developing Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), the PH Series' tri-certification delivers two critical advantages. On safety: UL Certification validated by UL Solutions, backed by rigorous production-line inspection, demonstrates consistent product safety at scale, while FCC approval confirms safe RF exposure levels for personnel in warehouse and manufacturing environments. On speed to market: the PH Series' standardized certification profile allows robotics manufacturers to integrate the charger subsystem without requiring separate regional approvals, directly accelerating deployment across global facilities.

"Wireless charging continues to evolve, with important safety, performance and standards considerations," said Sherry He, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer, Medical and Information Technologies at UL Solutions. "Our independent testing and evaluation provided a strong basis for assessing alignment with applicable requirements, supporting market readiness in North America and Europe and helping to build confidence among customers, partners and regulators."

"Certification is about building trust, not simply meeting a checklist," said Dr. CF Tong, CEO and Co-Founder of Xnergy. "Achieving FCC, UL and CE certification demonstrates our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and globally deployable wireless charging solutions. Customers can deploy the PH Series with confidence, knowing every unit has been independently evaluated against rigorous standards and supported by ongoing production inspections."

Designed for demanding industrial applications, the PH Series combines one of the industry's smallest wireless charging form factors with high power density, delivering up to 1.5kW through a receiver pad roughly the size of a smartphone. Its IP65-rated enclosure provides protection against dust and moisture, enabling reliable operation across warehouse, manufacturing and outdoor environments. Support for wider air gaps offers greater flexibility in robot positioning, helping improve charging reliability and simplify autonomous operations.

The PH Series supports fast charging to maximize operational uptime and is engineered for universal compatibility across a wide range of battery types, delivering a single, versatile charging solution for diverse AMR and AGV fleets.

Xnergy's flagship 3kW BE Series wireless chargers earned CE certification in 2020. With the PH Series now carrying FCC, UL, and CE certifications, Xnergy broadens its portfolio of fully certified wireless charging solutions supporting partners scaling operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"Our goal is to remove barriers to adoption," added Dr. Tong. "By combining performance, reliability and globally recognized certifications, we give customers the confidence to deploy wireless charging solutions at scale and accelerate automation deployments worldwide."

About Xnergy

Headquartered in Singapore, Xnergy is the leading provider of universal wireless energy solutions for autonomous electrified mobility. Through its deployment-ready proprietary technology, Xnergy overcomes the limitations of traditional charging and enables robust power transmissions for autonomous industrial robots. Thousands of modules have been deployed across more than 40 countries worldwide.

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