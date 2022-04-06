XOR Labs wins the mandate for Fantasy Akhada's Performance Marketing campaign for 2022-23

MOHALI, India, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XOR Labs, a Chandigarh based performance marketing agency, has renewed the mandate for performance marketing for Fantasy Akhada for another year, after having worked with the brand for 12 months now.

Fantasy Akhada, India's fastest growing Fantasy Platform, is backed by Harsha Bhogle. It's an initiative of hard-core sports lovers who understand fantasy sports as a genre and from a consumer point of view.

As part of their mandate, XOR Labs will continue to manage the performance marketing campaigns across all social and search platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Search, Display, and YouTube. The Harsha Bhogle backed fantasy gaming platform has bigger plans this year as they have roped in Ali Fazal for IPL 2022 campaign which has already gone viral.

Siddharth Dwivedi, Head of Growth, XOR Labs, said, "We're confident about our approach after having worked in the industry for one and a half year and will continue to build upon our past successes. We've helped scale the budget by 20x in the past one year with the help of our performance marketing team."

Amit Purohit, Founder, Fantasy Akhada, said, "It's been a fantastic experience working with the XOR Labs team since early 2021 where they have managed the performance marketing strategy and execution for us. The industry is growing massively and we want to build upon the success of the past year, making Fantasy Akhada a household name for fantasy sports gaming."

About XOR Labs

XOR Labs is a performance marketing agency that works across the funnel to maximize RoI on your digital initiatives. It help scale revenue by targeted media buying, creating digital experiences, and driving powerful insights from marketing data.

