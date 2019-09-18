Xoriant Announces Acquisition of IT Services Company Arth Systems

- Reinforces MS partnership, expertise in cloud stack technologies and system integration capabilities to help clients reap benefits from technology investments

MUMBAI, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a leading Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services company, today announced the acquisition of Arth Systems based in Redmond, Washington. Arth Systems has a multifaceted association with Microsoft as an 'Approved and Preferred Technology Vendor', while also providing System Integration and Microsoft Cloud Managed services. The acquisition will reinforce Xoriant-Microsoft partnership and help customers maximize their cloud investments.

"We welcome Arth's outstanding team and leadership to the Xoriant family. By leveraging Arth's strong partnership with Microsoft, we look forward to pooling our expertise delivering a gamut of cloud solutions and services to benefit our existing clients and new customers," said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO of Xoriant Corporation. "With the addition of Arth Systems, we will multiply our specialized skillsets in Microsoft cloud stack and system integration capabilities, enhancing our position in the Microsoft Partner ecosystem."

"We are excited about the opportunities that await as we expand our footprint leveraging Xoriant's capabilities," said Rajashree Varma, Founder, and CEO of Arth Systems. "Our strength in Microsoft technologies and relationship together with Xoriant's foothold as a global technology solution and product delivery services provider will not only strengthen our offerings to our current clients, but also allows us to scale to new opportunities quickly."

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.

Across all our technology focus areas – Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital, and IoT – every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 25 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at www.xoriant.com.

About Arth Systems

Arth Systems is a professional services company and a systems integrator, enabling mid-market businesses to improve productivity and streamline IT operations through the integration of Microsoft cloud technology in the high technology, retail and healthcare sectors. Arth experts work with clients to add value in the appropriate areas of need, enable them to extend and maximize their investments in technology by implementing and integrating the right solutions. For more information on Arth Systems, please visit http://www.arthsystems.com

Contact:

