Xoxoday Raises Series-C to Accelerate Global Expansion

BENGALURU, India, SINGAPORE and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a global rewards, incentives, and Loyalty technology company, has raised a Series C round backed by its existing investors - Apis Partners & 57 Stars, marking a key milestone as the company accelerates its next phase of global growth.

The funding follows Xoxoday's growth in 2024-25, strengthening its position as a full-stack Rewards, Incentives & Loyalty platform across Customer Loyalty, Sales & Channel Incentives, Employee Recognition and Benefits.

Xoxoday currently serves 5,000+ enterprises and engages over 60 million users globally. With 9 offices across North America, India & APAC, and EMEA markets, the company supports a rewards catalog spanning 100+ countries, processes nearly 250,000 transactions daily and has enabled a cumulative GMV of approximately USD 1 billion.

The company has been growing profitably and plans to scale multi-fold over the next 2–3 years organically & relevant acquisitions in the sector. Looking ahead, Xoxoday is preparing for a potential IPO in late 2027 or early 2028, subject to market conditions.

As part of its growth strategy, Xoxoday is actively adding distribution partners, resellers, technology integration partners, rewards fulfilment partners and other strategic alliances who view rewards, incentives, benefits and loyalty as a strategic engine for revenue growth. The company is also hiring across functions to support its expanding global operations.

Sumit Khandelwal, CEO, Xoxoday, said: "This Series C round reinforces our investors' confidence in Xoxoday's long-term vision. With a profitable foundation, strong enterprise adoption, and an integrated rewards, incentives, and loyalty platform, we are well-positioned to scale globally and build an institution in this sector."

Nicholas Smalle, Partner, Apis Partners said: "Xoxoday's consistent execution, capital efficiency, and focus on enterprise-grade solutions position it well for long-term value creation. The Series C investment supports the company's ambition to build a global leader in rewards, incentives, and loyalty."

Website: https://www.xoxoday.com/

