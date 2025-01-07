XREAL Announces Groundbreaking Collaborations at CES 2025

Global AR Leader XREAL Showcases Revolutionary New Experiences in Collaboration with Industry Titans

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL, the worldwide leader in augmented reality (AR), is announcing a series of groundbreaking collaborations and a new distributor agreement at the annual Consumer Electronics Show 2025 trade show (CES). These collaborations highlight XREAL's continued commitment to transforming how the world interacts with AR technology and deliver unparalleled immersive experiences, while amplifying sector leaders' unique contributions in the exciting space.

XREAL is today's AR market leader. The brand has held the consumer augmented and extended reality market leadership position in terms of shipments since it began shipping AR glasses in 2021, reaching more than half-a-million shipments life-to-date. According to IDC, XREAL maintained the industry leading market share for the global AR and optical see-thru (OST) industry throughout the first three quarters of 2024*. Also in 2024, XREAL was the only augmented and extended reality company to rank among the top five global companies by market share for the broader ARVR industry. XREAL has been in the top five ARVR companies for market share by shipments for six consecutive quarters, and has remained the only augmented and extended reality (non-VR) company to break into the top five.*

This week at CES, XREAL will showcase its latest innovations, including its brand new XREAL One Series AR glasses and its Beam Pro handheld spatial compute device. In addition, the company is proud to unveil new and renewed collaborations with world-renowned industry leaders such as BMW Group, Google, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Bose, T-Mobile, Mawari and more. Also this week, the XR Sports Alliance (XRSA) has announced its first cohort of members, including XREAL.

"We are proud to be leading from the front for AR technology and excited to welcome our new collaborators who are all leaders in their respective fields," said Chi Xu, CEO and Co-founder, XREAL. "Together, we're discovering new boundaries for what's possible in AR. From luxury automobiles to the most advanced mobile networks, and from next-gen chips to immersive sound, this partner ecosystem will change the way people interact with everything around them through AR glasses."

CEO Xu continued, "At CES 2025, we're not just showcasing products—we're unveiling the future of AR. With the XREAL One, XREAL One Pro, and Beam Pro, we're offering a suite of devices that deliver powerful, transformative experiences, whether for entertainment, communication, transportation or mobility."

Collaborations:

BMW Group : A leader in automotive innovation, a brand-new BMW X3 M50 will be a spotlight feature inside the XREAL booth at CES. At CES2024, XREAL and BMW Group showed driver and co-driver experiences in moving vehicles. This time, XREAL and BMW will demo 3D entertainment for passengers. Two laps of BMW's M Mixed Reality race will be showcased with XREAL's AR technology to provide a glimpse into the future of in-car entertainment. CES attendees can enjoy the new XREAL One Series for big screen, action-packed entertainment in ultimate style inside the BMW X3 M50.

: A leader in automotive innovation, a brand-new BMW X3 M50 will be a spotlight feature inside the XREAL booth at CES. At CES2024, XREAL and BMW Group showed driver and co-driver experiences in moving vehicles. This time, XREAL and BMW will demo 3D entertainment for passengers. Two laps of BMW's M Mixed Reality race will be showcased with XREAL's AR technology to provide a glimpse into the future of in-car entertainment. CES attendees can enjoy the new XREAL One Series for big screen, action-packed entertainment in ultimate style inside the BMW X3 M50. Google : When paired with an XREAL Beam Pro Android mobile device XREAL glasses have access to Google Play apps and experiences – which are featured throughout XREAL's CES booth. In addition, more information about the exciting Android XR platform and collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and XREAL will be shared later in 2025.

: When paired with an XREAL Beam Pro Android mobile device XREAL glasses have access to Google Play apps and experiences – which are featured throughout XREAL's CES booth. In addition, more information about the exciting Android XR platform and collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and XREAL will be shared later in 2025. Qualcomm : Renowned for its world-class Snapdragon® chips, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. provides the powerful processing power behind the XREAL Beam Pro handheld Android mobile device. The Snapdragon processor provides AI capabilities, high performance and reliability for people taking their XREAL AR glasses to the spatial level with Beam Pro.

: Renowned for its world-class Snapdragon® chips, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. provides the powerful processing power behind the XREAL Beam Pro handheld Android mobile device. The Snapdragon processor provides AI capabilities, high performance and reliability for people taking their XREAL AR glasses to the spatial level with Beam Pro. Bose : XREAL One and XREAL One Pro incorporate customized Sound by Bose, delivering audio for the XREAL One Series that provides significantly enhanced listening experiences when compared to similar head worn or mobile devices. Bose meticulously fine-tuned the audio performance of XREAL One and XREAL One Pro to provide optimal audio quality for the wearer. Superior mid-to-high frequencies enrich subtle details, while the glasses form factor allows for a more natural soundscape.

: XREAL One and XREAL One Pro incorporate customized Sound by Bose, delivering audio for the XREAL One Series that provides significantly enhanced listening experiences when compared to similar head worn or mobile devices. Bose meticulously fine-tuned the audio performance of XREAL One and XREAL One Pro to provide optimal audio quality for the wearer. Superior mid-to-high frequencies enrich subtle details, while the glasses form factor allows for a more natural soundscape. T-Mobile and Mawari : Known for its industry-leading 5G network, T-Mobile is teaming up with Mawari to showcase a realistic, immersive 3D call experience using XREAL glasses inside the XREAL booth. By combining T-Mobile's ultra-fast 5G network with Mawari's real-time immersive content streaming technology, CES attendees can interact with Mawari's virtual avatar as if they were physically present, but visible only through the XREAL glasses.

: Known for its industry-leading 5G network, T-Mobile is teaming up with Mawari to showcase a realistic, immersive 3D call experience using XREAL glasses inside the XREAL booth. By combining T-Mobile's ultra-fast 5G network with Mawari's real-time immersive content streaming technology, CES attendees can interact with Mawari's virtual avatar as if they were physically present, but visible only through the XREAL glasses. AT&T: XREAL has formed a distributor relationship with AT&T to bring XREAL One Series glasses to customers in the US through AT&T's future-forward online store at newtech.att.com. The New Tech storefront features an AT&T-curated selection of sophisticated, experiential products that are leading the way in new technologies. The relationship is a major advancement for XREAL's online retail presence. The new XREAL One AR glasses are expected to become available this month at newtech.att.com, with plans for XREAL One Pro to be available soon.

"T-Mobile's 5G network was designed to usher in a new era of connected devices," said John Saw, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. "AR has immense potential to transform the way we live, work, and play. With ultra-low latency, faster speeds, and greater reliability than 4G LTE or public Wi-Fi, 5G is essential to delivering a seamless and truly mobile AR experience."

"Mawari's vision is to bring immersive experiences to everyone, and we're excited to partner with T-Mobile and XREAL to showcase what cutting-edge 3D streaming technology can deliver," Luis Ramirez, Mawari CEO said. "We built our spatial streaming stack to enable the most lifelike, real-time interactions with digital humans and this application is a brilliant demonstration of where the future is heading."

"The Sound by Bose program allows us to bring our renowned audio capability to new categories and markets where sound matters," said Nick Smith, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Bose. "Our audio tuning expertise creates a powerful and distinguished sound experience for the XREAL One Series. Content is more vibrant and lifelike, and we know consumers will hear the difference."

XREAL's cutting-edge AR glasses, known for their unmatched visual fidelity, portability and lightweight comfort, are further enhanced by these collaborations, which provide seamless integration of hardware, software, services, and experiences. Together, these relationships set a new standard for immersive AR scenarios across various industries, from automotive to mobile technology to entertainment.

CES attendees can learn more about XREAL, its products and its partners by visiting the XREAL booth inside the Las Vegas Convention Center central hall, booth number 14056.

About XREAL

XREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies, and its uniquely consumer focused products. XREAL was first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

*According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly ARVR Tracker, 2024Q3. Q4 2024 data not yet reported.

