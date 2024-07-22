Yatra Strengthens Offline Presence with the New Franchise Store in Greater Noida

NEW DELHI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online Limited (BSE: 543992) (NSE: YATRA), India's largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies proudly announces the opening of its first exclusive franchise store in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

This strategic expansion underscores Yatra's dedication to offering convenient and seamless travel solutions in an offline setting. Recognizing the burgeoning potential of travellers from Greater Noida, Yatra has strategically positioned its new franchise store to provide an enhanced and personalised travel experience. The store, located at SAROJ HOSPITALITY SERVICES, SHOP No.09, SECOND FLOOR, BETA PLAZA MALL, Beta 1, Greater Noida, is fully digitised, allowing customers to quickly and easily access and book a wide range of Yatra's services. These services include holiday packages for both domestic and international destinations, flight bookings, hotel reservations, visa assistance, travel insurance, and more.

Commenting on the development, Sabina Chopra, COO of Corporate Travel and Head of Industry Relations at Yatra said, "We are excited to expand our offline network with the opening of our franchise store in Greater Noida. This new location will serve as a hub for personalised travel services, enabling us to connect more closely with our customers and cater to their unique travel needs. Our goal is to enhance the travel experience through expert guidance, tailored assistance, and a wide range of services, ensuring our customers enjoy every aspect of their journey with Yatra."

"We are happy to partner with an experienced, growing and a trusted brand like Yatra in the travel industry. We are delighted to share that Yatra Store at Greater Noida location is now open and we are happy to invite all the holiday seekers who can visit our store and avail the best offers on Yatra Holidays and Yatra products and services too. Yatra store is the one stop shop for all your travel needs, come and explore with Yatra," said Mukesh Chand Gupta, Yatra Store, Greater Noida.

By establishing a local presence, Yatra aims to forge stronger connections with the community and deliver the high-quality service that it is known for. This move is part of Yatra's ongoing focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and building lasting relationships with its clients.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra Online Limited is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients with over 813 corporate customers and it is the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023. (Source: CRISIL Report), operating the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in-city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels (Source: CRISIL Report). The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

