Yoho Gears Up For More Growth: Expanding Exports and Catalogue to Bridge Footwear Industry Gaps

Sets sights on next level of growth with export and product & team expansion to meet evolving customer needs, aiming at crossing Rs 100 Crore ARR in the current financial year

Introducing an array of new products to enrich the catalogue and cater to diverse consumer preferences

NEW DELHI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoho, the beloved brand renowned for its comfortable footwear at affordable prices, has today announced their ambitious expansion strategy. With an unwavering commitment to meeting the diverse needs of customers, Yoho is poised to embark on a journey of growth by venturing into export markets across the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. As part of the expansion strategy, Yoho would soon be launching new products and styles, and a 2X growth in team size is also on the cards.

"As Co-founders of Yoho Lifestyle, Prateek and I are thrilled to announce our company's expansion into international markets. Our vision has always been to provide stylish and comfortable footwear solutions to customers worldwide, and this expansion is a significant step towards realizing that vision. We have set our eyes on crossing Rs 100 crores ARR for the financial year and this expansion strategy will be instrumental in realizing that," says Ahmad Hushsham, Co-founder at Yoho.

Sanjeev Misra, Director at Yoho Lifestyle and an industry veteran with extensive experience in exports, comments on the company's expansion strategy: "Yoho's entry into export markets is a testament to its commitment to growth and excellence. The company has seen a great growth of 3x in the last 6 months domestically and the decision to meet the rising needs of International markets depicts the kind of growth Yoho is looking at in the near future. With a strong focus on quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Yoho is well-positioned to make a significant impact in international markets."

The demand for quality footwear transcends borders, and Yoho is poised to meet this demand head-on. By establishing a global footprint, Yoho seeks to not only fulfill the need for footwear but also solidify its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

The expansion into export markets marks an exciting chapter in Yoho's journey, symbolizing its unwavering commitment to growth and innovation. By introducing new styles across different categories and pioneering groundbreaking products like Blinc, Yoho is poised to revolutionize the footwear landscape both domestically and internationally.

About Yoho Lifesyle



Formed in 2021, Yoho emerged from a chance encounter between Prateek Singhal and Ahmad Hushsham. With a shared passion for biomechanics and a challenge with uncomfortable and overpriced shoes, together, they founded Yoho to bridge the gap between affordability and quality. Their meticulously crafted prototypes, tested rigorously with cutting-edge scientific methods, aim to deliver not just footwear, but genuine comfort and satisfaction to their customers. Yoho is supported by esteemed investors like Rajeev Misra - CEO Softbank, Rukum Capital, Vijay Shekhar Sharma - Founder & CEO of PayTM, Pankaj Chaddah, Co-founder of Zomato and Shyft, and many more. With this substantial funding, Yoho continues to innovate, ensuring exceptional customer experiences and setting new standards in the footwear industry.

