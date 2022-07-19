YUJ Designs announces the biggest design challenge with UXplorer'22; Captures the attention of global designers

Social media is often perceived as a source of happiness and 24X7 connectivity is what everyone is aiming for. But in a day and age where people check their phones every 4 minutes, 344 times a day, digital wellness has become more important than ever.

The world is struggling to retain its sanity while striking a balance between the 'reel' and the 'real' amidst digital overload. YUJ Designs aims to solve the digital wellness puzzle and help the world live better through innovative solutions stemming from UXplorer'22.

Although it has stringent evaluation criteria in place, they are only to ensure that the company's exceptional design standards are met at all times. While doing so, it also aims to raise the bar for global design. The challenge is getting stronger by the year with the number of entries and submissions increasing in substantial numbers. What's heartening though is the fact that it has started garnering a lot of attention from other countries too.

Last year, there were entries from countries like Egypt, Tunisia, the United States, Ireland, and Somalia. This year, just a week from its announcement, designers from Canada, Egypt, and France have already registered for UXplorer'22. And this is just the beginning!

This is a chance for designers to participate in one of the biggest design challenges and earn cash prizes and accolades from one of the finest design companies in the world. This is also an opportunity for them to get funding for their creative ideas and watch them translate into real, game-changing solutions. They can even earn an internship opportunity at YUJ Designs and get career advice from industry experts who are fortifying the UX global landscape through innovation and design.

