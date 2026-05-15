Zaggle Closes FY26 with Strongest-Ever Annual Performance

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Zaggle

15 May, 2026, 12:38 IST

Revenue Crosses ₹19,000 Mn | PAT Grows 51.8% YoY | Profit Growth Outpaces Revenue for the Full Year

HYDERABAD, India, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (BSE: 543985) (NSE: ZAGGLE), a leading SaaS FinTech and Global Spend Management platform, announced its audited financial results for the full year ended March 31, 2026. FY26 marks Zaggle's most successful financial year to date, a year in which the company achieved a decisive inflection in scale, profitability and platform strength, with profit growth materially outpacing revenue growth for the full year.

Dr. Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman, Zaggle
Dr. Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman, Zaggle

FY26 Revenue

₹19,076.5 Mn

+46.3% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA

₹1,915.9 Mn

+51.0% YoY

Profit After Tax

₹1,387.5 Mn

+51.8% YoY

Cash PAT

₹1,778.6 Mn

+54.0%+ YoY

₹19,000 Mn+

Revenue crossed milestone

₹1,388 Mn+

PAT — a new record

10.0%

Full year EBITDA margin

3rd Consec. Quarter

Record Revenue & Profitability

FY26 ANNUAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Particulars

FY25

FY26

YoY Growth

Revenue from Operations

₹13,038 Mn

₹19,076.5 Mn

+46.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA

₹1,267.8 Mn

₹1,915.9 Mn

+51.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.7 %

10.0 %

+30 bps

Reported EBITDA

₹1,176.1 Mn

₹1,893.5 Mn

+61.0 %

Profit After Tax (PAT)

₹914.1 Mn

₹1,387.5 Mn

+51.8 %

Cash PAT

₹1,153.6 Mn

₹1,778.6 Mn

+54.0%+

P&L INFLECTION: WHY FY26 REPRESENTS A STRUCTURAL SHIFT

FY26 is not simply another year of growth, it represents a structural shift in Zaggle's earnings profile. For the first time, the company demonstrated clear and consistent operating leverage at scale, with EBITDA and PAT both growing materially faster than revenue.

Operating Leverage Now Visible

Every incremental rupee of revenue is generating
disproportionately higher EBITDA and profit, the
hallmark of a maturing FinTech SaaS platform model.

Profit Outpacing Revenue

Revenue grew 46.3%, yet Adjusted EBITDA grew 51.0% 
and PAT grew 51.8%, confirming improving unit
economics and monetization depth.

Strong Cash Conversion

Cash PAT of ₹1,779 Mn at 54%+ growth reflects the
quality of earnings and strengthens Zaggle's capacity to
self-fund growth initiatives.

Margin Expansion on Track

Full year EBITDA margin reached 10.0%, up 30 bps YoY,
with further expansion expected as AI-led automation
and platform scale deepen.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"FY26 demonstrates what Zaggle's platform model looks like at scale and the numbers tell a compelling story for our investors. Revenue grew 46.3% to ₹19,076 Mn. PAT grew faster, at 51.8%, to ₹1,388 Mn. Cash PAT grew faster still, at over 54%, to ₹1,779 Mn. This compounding dynamic, where each layer of growth generates disproportionately higher returns, is precisely what we have been building towards. During the year, we strengthened the platform further through strategic acquisitions, launched our Retail RuPay Credit Card with UPI, established our GIFT City entity and accelerated AI deployment across the business. With FY27 consolidated revenue growth guidance of approximately 40%, we enter the new year with strong momentum, a deeper monetization stack and a clear line of sight to sustained, high-quality earnings growth."
- Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited

FY26 STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS

Zaggle used FY26 to decisively expand its long-term growth platform across four dimensions:

  • Inorganic Growth: Completed acquisitions of Greenedge Enterprises and Rivpe Technology (rebranded as Zagg.Money), strengthening its rewards, loyalty and consumer fintech ecosystem.
  • Consumer Credit Entry: Entered the consumer retail credit card market, opening a significant new monetization
  • opportunity and broadening the platform's addressable market.
  • Global Infrastructure: Established Zaggle Payments IFSC Ltd in GIFT City, creating a regulated platform for global cross-border payments and international financial services.
  • AI-First Execution: Accelerated deployment of dual AI engines, one driving internal operational efficiency, another powering customer-facing intelligence and spend automation.

FY27 OUTLOOK & GUIDANCE

Building on FY26's structural momentum, Zaggle enters FY27 with clear growth visibility across AI-first product development, deeper monetization across its four strategic pillars and accelerating international expansion into MENA and US markets.

FY27 STANDALONE REVENUE GROWTH

25–30%

Organic platform expansion

FY27 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH

~40%

Inclusive of inorganic contributions

The company expects operating leverage to continue driving profit growth ahead of revenue growth, with margin expansion becoming increasingly visible as platform scale and AI-led efficiency gains compound.

ABOUT ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES LIMITED

Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: ZAGGLE | NSE: 543985) is India's leading B2B2C SaaS FinTech and Global Spend Management platform offering prepaid cards, tax and payroll SaaS and enterprise financial technology products. With over 50 million prepaid cards issued and 3.9 million users served as of March 31, 2026, Zaggle serves enterprises across banking, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and the automobile sector.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980990/Dr_Raj_P_Narayanam_Zaggle.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927020/5972579/Zaggle_Logo.jpg

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