ZEISS Integrated Workflow Solutions are Creating the Digital Transformation in Healthcare

The fully connected environment, digital technologies and artificial intelligence tools enable optimization of patient care.

JENA, Germany and DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology continues to build on its leadership in digital solutions by exploring new ways to advance the future of transformative care in ophthalmology. At ZEISS Innovation Week, September 6-8, 2022, ZEISS Medical Technology will host leading experts in ophthalmology to share their personal experiences of how the power of integrated workflow solutions, data management and a range of new software applications are enabling improved efficiencies and optimization of patient care.

ZEISS Integrated Workflow Solutions (Photo: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG)

ZEISS will also exhibit at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Annual Meeting, September 16-20, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Conference, Sept. 30 – Oct. 3, providing demos, educational programs, and scientific events discussing how digital technologies can promote clinical efficiency and improved patient outcomes.

"As a leader in digital solutions, ZEISS is setting the standard for new ways to manage care at scale. Using data insights and integrated workflow solutions with artificial intelligence adds value in managing disease progression and the optimization of clinical practices," said Euan S. Thomson, PhD, President of Ophthalmic Devices and Head of Digital Business at Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc. "We continue to focus on the development of digital solutions creating the roadmap needed for improved care."

"The digital workflow is the backbone of a practice because it integrates all the diagnostics, the therapeutics, gives peace of mind and less stress to the clinician and the surgeon," said Sri Ganesh, MD, Chairman and Managing Director of Nethradhama Hospital, India. "At the end of the day, that is what you want to see - efficiency, safety, more patients that can be accommodated and better results."

"Our workflow is completely integrated, we're 100 percent paperless, and everything talks to each other," said Bruce A. Rivers, MD, Envue Eye & Laser Center, Maryland, U.S. "The benefits of this integrated workflow are a happy staff, less work for everybody involved, and everything flows a lot easier, decreasing time, stress, and ultimately improving the patient experience."

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

