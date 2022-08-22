ZentrumHub inaugurates a new office to shape the future of the Travel Tech SaaS ecosystem in Pune

The new office space is a fusion of modern aesthetics with traditional elements to inspire collaboration and innovation.

The office is designed keeping the core values of Ownership, Empathy, Transparency, and Automation in mind.

PUNE, India, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZentrumHub, a travel tech SaaS company specializing in Hotel API solutions, today inaugurated its new office in Pune. The opening ceremony happened in the presence of ZentrumHub clients, partners, and their powerful talent pool.

ZentrumHub powers nearly 30+ enterprise customers globally, and within the last 14 months, it has seen a 500% growth in revenue and team size, with the product widely accepted by customers.

As ZentrumHub aims to become the world's fastest and smartest hotel API and build markets globally, the new office will act as a focal point for the teams to experience state-of-the-art facilities, collaboration, and entertainment & engagement.

Abhinav Sinha, CEO of ZentrumHub said, "It's a proud moment for ZentrumHub. We believe this new office space will be our Centre of excellence for innovation in new product development and customer acquisition. We also want to use this premises further to find passionate people, nurture them, and help them grow in all aspects of the SaaS business, from product development to marketing."

He added, "We want our team to return to office in a phased manner. Most of our employees haven't met, so while we want them to break the ice, we also will place safety as priority."

About ZentrumHub

ZentrumHub turned its dream into reality in 2021 by accelerating its travel-tech venture with a mission to be the fastest and smartest travel API hub in the world. ZentrumHub offers a pre-integrated hotel booking API with over 50 leading hotel content suppliers, which helps travel businesses channel their brimming energies for turning the company into a goldmine with lesser integration time and faster go-to-market.

