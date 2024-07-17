Zilliqa makes blockchain history by buying a racehorse

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliqa, the long-established layer-1 blockchain and market leader in Web3 sports and entertainment, is proud to announce its venture into the world of horse racing through the acquisition of a racehorse.

Aptly named "The HRSE Horse", the racehorse's unique moniker is a nod to $HRSE, the recently-launched fan token of The Winners Circle, an innovative new loyalty platform that uses Web3 to redefine the racing fan experience.

The ownership will see The HRSE Horse sporting community-selected colours and branding when racing, generating mainstream exposure for both The Winners Circle and the Zilliqa blockchain.

The HRSE Horse is the first racehorse to ever be owned by a blockchain company, and its unusual name was not chosen only to prick up the ears of the established horse racing community, but also to demonstrate how The Winners Circle is combining the physical world of horse racing with its core tenet of digital ownership unlocked by harnessing the capabilities of the Zilliqa network.

Launched by Racing League and powered by Zilliqa, The Winners Circle is a fan engagement platform supercharged by Web3 that features a free-to-play prediction game where fans are rewarded with $HRSE tokens by correctly choosing the winners of real-world horse races. These tokens can then be used to influence the decisions of teams competing in the exciting Racing League competition while also unlocking exciting features such as discounts on racehorse ownership shares, tickets, merchandise, and more..

The Token Generation Event (TGE) for $HRSE was concluded on July 17th, with the token now listed on participating exchanges such as MEXC and Pancake Swap.

Zilliqa's foray into horse racing goes beyond sport; it is an opportunity to bridge the gap between physical and digital realms, echoing The Winners Circle's vision of embracing opportunities in both spheres.

The HRSE Horse is trained by former National Hunt jockey and globally renowned racehorse trainer Jamie Osborne, whose mission to reinvigorate the world of horse racing and attract a younger demographic is aligned with the innovative fan-first approach taken by The Winners Circle that leverages Web3 to redefine the fan experience. Osborne's extensive knowledge of horse racing and bright sense of humour birthed the idea of finding a horse for Zilliqa to own and naming it The HRSE Horse.

With a global presence amplified by the audience of this thrilling sport, Zilliqa aims to capture the imagination of communities worldwide, celebrating the spectacle of horse racing while promoting meaningful innovation powered by the Zilliqa blockchain and The Winners Circle.

Commenting on the announcement, Zilliqa CEO Matt Dyer, said:

"We are thrilled to announce our ownership of The HRSE Horse, who we hope will turn heads for his speed as well as his unique name. In becoming the first blockchain to own a racehorse, not only do we showcase the potential for The Winners Circle to redefine fan engagement in this age-old sport, but we also demonstrate how the HRSE token brings the real and digital worlds together. We've bought a racehorse, and by signing up for The Winners Circle, fans can have the chance to own a share of one, too."

Commenting on the announcement, Trainer Jamie Osborne, said

"I am excited by Zilliqa's ownership of The HRSE Horse and excited to see him perform on the race track. Horse racing needs to embrace new technologies to attract a younger demographic, and I believe The Winners Circle has the potential to drive a new generation of racing fans to this thrilling sport, which is why I've supported their mission from the start. Hopefully The HRSE Horse and Zilliqa will achieve great success and make this season be remembered as the Zilliqa summer, on and off the track."

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa, the industry-recognised layer-1 blockchain founded in Singapore in 2018 is a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee blockchain platform. Designed to scale with the demands of global businesses, the blockchain serves as a versatile foundation that facilitates a broad array of Web3 applications and services across a multitude of sectors, providing a robust platform for emerging developers and established enterprises alike. The next evolution of the network, Zilliqa 2.0, is currently under development and offers a user-centric platform designed for ease of use and customisability.