Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System awarded Orthopaedic Product Innovation of the Year at the recently concluded Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2021.

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee was awarded the Orthopaedic Product Innovation of the Year at the recently concluded 2021 Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards.

The inaugural 2021 Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards is open to all medtech companies in the Asia Pacific region and aims to recognise companies that have risen above the challenges and made a remarkable impact to their customers most especially amidst the massive disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Judged by prominent healthcare industry leaders and experts, the awards program recognizes the most innovative organizations and its products transforming medtech industry within the Asia Pacific region.

ROSA Knee was designed by surgeons for surgeons as an accurate and efficient surgical assistant that also produces data to help surgeons optimize patient outcomes. The ROSA® Knee System is a robotic surgical assistant that enables surgeons to carry out knee replacement procedures with greater precision and a higher standard of care during knee replacement surgery.

"We are excited to win the Orthopaedic Product Innovation of the Year award and extremely proud of all the good work that our ROSA team has done to bring the ROSA Knee, a unique and holistic robotic solution, to Zimmer Biomet's suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies," said Mr Sang Yi, Group President, Zimmer Biomet Asia Pacific. "We see this award as further validation of ROSA Knee integrating robotics technology with our industry-leading Knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients," he continued.

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

