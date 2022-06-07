ZingHR announces ESG driven HCM solutions this World Environment Day

MUMBAI,India, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world celebrates World Environment Day, ZingHR – Microsoft-backed HR tech start-up that provides hire-rehire solutions, announced the implementation of its ESG-driven HCM business model. ZingHR upgraded its products and services to incorporate an ESG framework that aligns with the business goals of diverse sectors.

The company developed a robust ESG Framework for Employee Adoption that works at 3 levels: leadership, management, and workforce. It operates through vision guidance, ESG-led performance management, training, and engagement. ZingHR's ESG model is easy for any business to adopt and implement across all HCM operations.

Commenting on the launch, Prasad Rajappan, Founder and MD, Zing HR said, "Our attempt with this soft features is to strengthen our vision and catapult our agenda of businesses adopting and integrating ESG principles within the DNA of the employees and the organization as part of everyday work life. With the ever-changing business landscape, it is essential to align our objectives and create a sense of trust amongst consumers. I hope we can continue to build creative yet functional solutions for our clients in our endeavor to give back to society."

The advancement to the existing features will provide leadership teams with analytics and compliance tools so they can have clear vision, better governance and sustainable ESG strategy. It will facilitate better planning and strategy around performance management by helping set ESG-led OKRs and KRAs while aiding ground-level ESG execution and engagement through rewards and recognitions.

ZingHR is a Gartner-recognized, Global HR Tech Venture, accelerated by Microsoft, and funded by Tata Capital with more than 800+ customers and 1.6 million active users worldwide.

The ZingHR platform offers a complete cloud-based, Hire to Rehire, HCM solution which is delivered using future-ready, innovative technologies & concepts such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine, and Deep Learning Algorithms. We pride ourselves on providing vertical-focused solutions, all available in 26 global languages. We have integrated all local compliances & practices into our highly configurable platform.

