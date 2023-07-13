Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

- Zinnov celebrates exceptional individuals and organizations from MNC GCCs who have served as catalysts for change, driving true value from India

- The 14th edition of the Awards recognizes leadership, talent management, and innovation programs

BANGALORE, India, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, announced the winners of Zinnov Awards 2023, during its flagship event, Confluence. The 14th edition of the longest-running GCC awards celebrates visionary individuals and organizations who demonstrated remarkable agility while making a significant global impact from India. These awards shine a spotlight on the remarkable value created by GCCs and the exceptional talent being nurtured within India's technology ecosystem.

Each year, Zinnov Awards introduces newer categories, mirroring the changing macro-environment and business dynamics. In this edition, there were nine award categories including two new organization-wide recognitions. Most Effective Globalization, an award to celebrate GCCs that have demonstrated unmatched excellence in expanding their global footprint and successfully implemented multi-location strategies. And MNC-Academia Partnership, an award that Zinnov reintroduced to acknowledge organizations that have effectively fostered deep relations with Indian universities and driven successful outcomes.

This year, there were over 450+ nominations received from 180+ companies across the 9 Award categories. After a rigorous 4-step evaluation process spanning 2 months, an eminent panel of 49 jurors who are experts and leaders from the technology fraternity, selected 27 winners including both organizations and individuals. The awards were celebrated as an exclusive, invite-only ceremony, attended by leaders from across the technology ecosystem.

Lauding the winners, Nitika Goel, CMO at Zinnov, said, "Zinnov Awards is a reflection of the key trends influencing and driving the technology and business narrative of the GCC ecosystem. Our goal is to celebrate individuals and organizations who consistently demonstrate excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, and leadership. These remarkable winners have not only created impact and value within their organizations, but on the ecosystem as a whole by harnessing cutting-edge technologies, disrupting status quo, and inspiring their peers to reshape the next techade. Congratulations to all the winners on their well-deserved victory."

Award Categories and Winners:

Category 1: Champions of Unlocking Center Value: This award recognizes those companies that rapidly evolved from being a pure-play cost center to a value creation center. This category assessed GCCs on the nature and type of transformation, the drivers, key milestones, metrics achieved and the key outcomes – across ER&D, GBS, and Enterprise IT teams.

Winners:

ER&D

- Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

- Walmart Global Tech

- Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd. - Walmart Global Tech ER&D - Emerging

- ServiceNow India

- ServiceNow India GBS – Emerging

- Clean Harbors India

- Clean Harbors India Enterprise IT

- Dell Technologies

- Verizon India

- Dell Technologies - Verizon India Enterprise IT – Emerging

- Providence India

Category 2: MNC-Academia Partnership: This award category recognizes GCCs that effectively leveraged Universities in India in a true partnership model. The assessment criteria gauged the nature and breadth of partnerships, duration, depth of collaboration, and the successful impact created as a result of the same.

Winners:

Dassault Systèmes

IBM India Private Limited

Category 3: Most Effective Globalization: This category recognizes the efficiency at which GCCs harnessed a multi-location strategy to achieve objectives such as process standardization, talent development, innovation, and cost reduction. The assessment criteria focused on how functions, talent, and portfolios are split across locations, the effectiveness of governance & operating model, and the collaboration & communication mechanisms present.

Winner:

Honeywell Technology Solutions Lab Private Limited

Category 4: Excellence in Talent Engagement in the Hybrid Age: This award honors organizations that successfully managed to keep their workforce engaged, productive, and connected, post the pandemic in a highly challenging hybrid work model. The assessment criteria evaluated the efficacy of the strategies implemented and the programs in place that measured the effectiveness of talent management and performance of both employees and processes.

Winners:

Commvault

Pegasystems Worldwide India Private Limited

Stryker Global Technology Center

- Emerging

- Pure Storage

Category 5: Brand by Design – Excellence in Employer Branding: This award recognizes organizations that successfully created a brand name in the talent market and are now considered employers of choice. The assessment criteria measured the potency of organizations across various parameters including the company's values, vision, culture, and its dissemination across installed and potential talent as part of their Employee Value Proposition (EVP).

Winners:

DBS Technology Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Lowe's Services India Pvt. Ltd.

- Emerging

- Carelon Global Solutions India LLP

Category 6: Aatmanirbhar GCC: This award category celebrates organizations that have created large-scale impact by conceptualizing, designing, developing, and manufacturing products from India. The assessment criteria focused on the drivers, key metrics, milestones achieved, and the key outcomes derived through technology innovations for both Software as well as Hardware products.

Winners:

Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore (SRI-B)

Category 7: Great Place to Innovate: This category honors esteemed organizations that focused on value creation from India, and made concerted efforts across five key areas: Organization Charter, Culture, Internal Programs & Processes, External Linkages, and Innovation Metrics. The assessment criteria focused on measuring the conduciveness of the environment for innovation and also measured the pervasiveness of the innovative mindset and culture, across the GCC.

Winners:

Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd

Fidelity Business Services India Pvt Ltd

Category 8: Technical Role Model: This award recognizes individuals who are technology stalwarts and have served by example and inspired individuals – both within their organization and beyond. As part of this award, leaders who have created a significant impact in Artificial Intelligence/Big Data Analytics and Intelligent Automation were also recognized.

Winners:

Established

- Kirankumar Savandaiah – Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

- Prashanth Ram Kurumbudel – Elektrobit India Pvt Ltd

- Kirankumar Savandaiah – Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd. - Prashanth Ram Kurumbudel – Elektrobit India Pvt Ltd Emerging (AIBDA)

-Dr. Srinivas Telukunta – PepsiCo GBS India

-Dr. Srinivas Telukunta – PepsiCo GBS India Emerging (IA)

- Rajasekaran Janakiraman – Collins Aerospace

Category 9: Next Generation Woman Leader: This category celebrates women leaders in India, who have created large-scale impact through their business, leadership, and/or technology expertise. These women leaders have excelled at mentoring upcoming talent and serve as an inspiration for the industry for excellence through their work. The category evaluated excellence shown across the dimensions of individual, organizational, and ecosystem development.

Winners:

Aditya Malik – Dassault Systèmes

Rajini Solomon – PepsiCo GBS India

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Pune, Japan, and Paris. Over the past 21 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value – across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators - in an as-a-service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation;

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com.

