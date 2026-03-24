Zocdoc Launches The AI-Informed Patient Report, Revealing How Patient Use of AI Is Reshaping the Patient-Provider Relationship

New findings highlight rising—yet hidden—patient use of AI and surprisingly optimistic providers, pointing to an emerging "triangle of care"

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc, the healthcare access infrastructure connecting patients to great care, today released The AI-Informed Patient, a report examining how patients are using AI for medical advice, and how that use is reshaping the patient-provider relationship.

The findings point to the emergence of a new "triangle of care," where AI is becoming a regular part of how patients seek information and prepare for visits—often before they enter the exam room.

AI is a growing first stop for patients, but it often goes undisclosed

Zocdoc found that 26% of patients have used AI to ask a health-related question, and 85% of providers report seeing more AI-informed patients over the past year. Access is a key driver: with national wait times exceeding 31 days on average (source: AMN Healthcare), 65% of patients say they've used AI because it's easier than seeing a doctor.

Yet many patients aren't telling their doctors. More than 1 in 5 patients (23%) say they've hidden their AI use, and an additional 24% say they haven't hidden it yet but would. The most common reason? Fear of judgment. Gen Z patients are the most likely to conceal their use, as 77% say they have or would hide it from their provider—2x more likely than other generations.

"The relationship between patients and providers is at the heart of healthcare. It's the foundation everything else depends on. That relationship is starting to shift," said Oliver Kharraz, MD, Founder & CEO of Zocdoc. "More patients are turning to AI for answers and guidance. But many aren't telling their doctors, often for fear of judgment. In these early days of AI, we are at a fork in the road. Handled openly, AI can help patients feel more prepared and make visits more productive. Handled secretly, it can create friction, confusion, and erode trust."

Providers are more supportive than patients expect

77% of providers feel positively about patients using AI, and 78% want patients to disclose it. Many say AI improves visit quality:

77% report more thoughtful questions

76% report more engaged patients

60% prefer patients use AI over Google

AI risks: Overconfidence trap and exam room time tax

Patients believe AI can be helpful for healthcare. And while providers agree, they also acknowledge the tradeoffs. 74% say AI can create misinformation, and a time tax on the visit: 83% say they've had to correct AI-informed misinformation during visits and 63% report it adds time to appointments.

Patients are wary of risks: 33% say AI can be overly reassuring, and 62% think it can create a false sense of security. 41% are concerned it can make them feel overly confident. And yet, overconfidence persists: 88% of patients say they feel confident about next steps after using AI.

Providers and AI are becoming copilots in care

Even as AI use becomes more prevalent, 70% of patients say they still prefer to receive medical guidance from a doctor versus AI. But an emerging cohort of patients (23%) say they would prefer to consult both, signaling a desire for AI and providers to be copilots in care.

Each has a role to play, with patients and providers agreeing that AI is best used by patients for pre-visit preparation and post-visit translation. Even with this new third party in the exam room, the provider-patient relationship remains core to care. Patients who say they have a doctor they trust are 40% more likely to book an appointment after using AI and 17% less likely to hide their use.

"Even as AI use rises, the vast majority of patients say they still prefer to speak to a doctor versus AI. But a growing population wants to consult both. I believe this is the path forward," said Kharraz. "AI delivers information. Doctors deliver care. The work now is to connect the two."

Read the full report here: zocdoc.com/business/ai-report/

Methodology

Zocdoc commissioned Censuswide to survey 1,186 U.S. adults and 1,000 U.S. healthcare providers in February 2026.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the healthcare access infrastructure that connects patients to great care. By powering seamless scheduling wherever patients are seeking care, Zocdoc helps them move from being stuck to being seen. Each month, millions of patients find and book appointments with providers, powered by Zocdoc—on the company's website and app, and across online search, insurance directories, providers' websites, practice phone lines, AI platforms, and more—with the typical appointment happening within 24 to 72 hours from booking.

With nearly two decades of experience unifying healthcare's fragmentation, Zocdoc is uniquely positioned to power access across insurance plans, PMS and EHR systems, specialties, visit types, and provider organizations of every size. By fixing healthcare at the start, Zocdoc empowers patients to get the care they need, when they need it, while delivering scaled patient growth providers can count on.

Contact:

Sam Blumenthal

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