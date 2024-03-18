Zones and Sonata Software Sign Go-to-Market Partnership to Simplify Enterprise Application Delivery Through End-to-End Cloud Managed Services

Additionally, Zones and Sonata Software will jointly invest to bolster innovation to provide value to customers

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), the leading Modernization Engineering company, today announced that it has signed a joint Go-to-Market agreement with Zones, LLC, a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions and cloud managed services.



As part of the five-year partnership, Zones and Sonata Software will support cost efficiency and data optimization through joint offerings and delivery of industry-specific solutions. This partnership will enable customers to modernize their technology footprint and realize the benefits of moving to the cloud.

Sonata Software brings extensive application services experience and proven approaches to support customers with their application migration and modernization efforts. Zones provides a suite of offerings and solutions to support customers in their end-to-end digital journey. From environment assessments to hardware refresh and cloud-managed services, Zones provides an always-on approach toward customer support.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Sonata Software, as it marks a significant step towards delivering upon our mission to provide IT optimization and cost efficiency to our customers," said Firoz Lalji, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Zones. "We are committed to providing comprehensive solutions, and this collaboration allows our customers to benefit from Sonata Software's application modernization services experience and success."

"At Sonata Software, we pride in our ability to leverage proprietary framework and partnerships to accelerate clients' cloud modernization agenda, helping them make the right cloud decisions and delivering a superior experience," said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sonata Software. "This strategic alliance with Zones signifies our steadfast focus on delivering holistic solutions that empower clients through a combination of expertise and solutions, enabling them to migrate and modernize their applications seamlessly in their digital transformation journeys. Our combined efforts will pave the way for increased efficiency and innovation in the ever-evolving technology landscape."

About Zones

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staffing services. Operating in more than 150 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certification levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, consider IT done™.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

