Zoomcar and Uber partner to give travelers more ways to plan road trips

Now compare self-drive and chauffeur-driven Intercity options within the Zoomcar app

BENGALURU, India and NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar (OTCQB: ZCAR), India's leading peer-to-peer car-sharing platform, and Uber (NYSE: UBER), India's most-loved ride-hailing app, have joined hands to make planning road trips easier and simpler. Now, travelers searching for a self-drive vehicle on the Zoomcar app will also be able to discover and book Uber Intercity rides in case they prefer to get chauffeur-driven cars. The partnership will give Zoomcar app users the choice to pick a self-drive option or take a back seat with an Uber Intercity driver at the wheel - comparing the options at one place and choosing what suits them best for their travel needs.

The collaboration brings together two complementary travel options on select routes for one-way or round trips. The integration delivers a richer mobility experience for a growing segment of Indian travelers who value flexibility, premium experiences and access over ownership. The partnership has gone live in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai, with plans to expand to more cities over time.

Deepankar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer, Zoomcar Holdings, Inc., said: "Zoomcar is where India's most intentional travelers come to plan how they move. Some of them want the freedom of a self-drive car. Others, on other days or other trips, want the comfort of being driven. Both needs are valid, and both deserve a world-class experience. By partnering with Uber, we're making sure that when a Zoomcar user faces that choice, they don't have to leave our platform to find the answer. That's what serving the traveler fully looks like."

Rishant Ghosh, Director of Consumer & Growth, Uber India & South Asia, said: "Uber Intercity has increasingly become the preferred choice for travel across cities, with demand growing across Tier-2 and metro markets alike. We're also seeing more Indians choose road trips for weekend getaways, family visits and holidays. Through this partnership with Zoomcar, we're making Uber Intercity accessible to even more travelers, giving them another convenient way to book reliable, comfortable outstation rides."

The Consumer at the Heart of It: Access Over Ownership

Both Zoomcar and Uber reflect a broader shift in how Indians think about mobility. Increasingly, consumers are choosing access over ownership, opting for flexible, on-demand transportation instead of owning a vehicle. For some journeys, that means the freedom of driving themselves through Zoomcar. For others, it means the convenience of sitting back in an Uber Intercity ride. This partnership brings both choices together, allowing travelers to compare self-drive and chauffeur-driven options in one place and choose what best suits each trip.

The same traveler may choose to drive on one journey and be driven on the next. By bringing both experiences together, Zoomcar and Uber are making it easier to choose the right option for every journey, while serving a growing segment of travel enthusiasts looking for greater flexibility, convenience and choice.

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, operating across 100+ cities with a community of 10 million+ guests and 42,000+ vehicles onboarded on its platform. The company commands 90% brand awareness in India's car rental category and has completed over 5 million trips till date. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive car-sharing. The company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is both economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

About Uber

Uber came to India in 2013 with a simple promise: press a button, get a ride. Over a decade later, Uber is live in more than 125 cities and has become #IndiaKiRide - helping millions move the way they need to, every day. From Bikes and Autos to Cars, Metros, and even Buses, Uber brings together India's diverse mobility options on a single app. Whether it's a short trip across town or a journey between cities, with a single swipe Uber makes everyday mobility seamless for millions - while enabling more than 2 million Indians to earn a sustainable income behind the wheel. As we continue to reimagine how the world moves for the better, our ambition keeps expanding, and our commitment remains unwavering: to keep India moving forward.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain forward-looking statements about our plans, efforts, projections, goals, assumptions, commitments, expectations, or prospects related to our collaboration with Uber. These forward-looking statements reflect our management's current expectations for this alliance and these statements entail significant risk and uncertainty. To identify these forward-looking statements, we use terms such as "may," "will," "aim," "increase," "estimate," "intend," "indicate," "continue," "expand," "empower," "believe," "evolve," "exponentially," "emerging," or the negatives thereof, as well as other variations or comparable terminology.

We ask that you read statements that contain these terms carefully because we believe this information is important for our investors and customers. Any forward-looking statement in this press release refers solely to what is accurate as of the day it is issued or based on assumptions that Zoomcar believes to be reasonable. The actual results and outcomes may materially differ due to various factors or events beyond our control which may not be foreseeable at all times. We cannot guarantee or assure any plan, initiative, projection, goal, assumption, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. You are also encouraged to carefully review Zoomcar's Annual Report on Form 10- K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more comprehensive discussion of risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Zoomcar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.