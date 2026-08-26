ZOOPUNK Makes Its Opening Night Live Debut at gamescom 2026

TiGames brings its F.I.S.T. prequel to one of gaming's biggest stages, showcasing the combat styles of three playable heroes, striking new worlds, and a first glimpse of a mysterious fourth character

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TiGames today unveiled a brand new trailer for its third-person Action RPG ZOOPUNK during gamescom Opening Night Live, one of the industry's most-watched showcases. The trailer gave a global audience an early look at this ambitious prequel to F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, introducing its three playable heroes, showcasing a range of striking environments from lush forests to flying airships, and teasing a mysterious fourth character for the very first time. ZOOPUNK will launch on PC and console.

Set decades before the events of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, ZOOPUNK expands the beloved Animal Punk universe, chronicling the turbulent origins of Torch City, an animal metropolis on the brink of revolution. There's nostalgia for F.I.S.T. fans and plenty of discovery for everyone else, as this new video highlights key moves for the three playable heroes, offers a look at ZOOPUNK's worldbuilding, and more.

See the new trailer here for a deeper look at the characters, combat, and worlds of Torch City.

TiGames will also release an additional five-minute gameplay video on the IGN Show, Wednesday 26th.

The World of ZOOPUNK

Join a diverse cast of animal heroes on a journey through a world where untamed wilderness, advanced machinery, and civilizations shaped by conflict collide. At the center of this changing world is the Spark, a mysterious power that continues to shape its technology, civilizations, and conflicts. The Machine Legion has emerged as a major enemy force, but the struggle in Zoopunk is more complicated than a simple war between animals and machines. Rival animal factions, shifting alliances, and different understandings of life, consciousness, and the soul all contribute to a deeper conflict.

The trailer captures the breadth of these war-torn landscapes, sweeping from lush forests to high-flying airships – a first taste of the environments players will battle their way through.

Dynamic Combat and Character Diversity

Combat remains at the heart of ZOOPUNK, with gameplay built around distinct fighting styles inspired by animal traits. Each playable character brings a unique approach to battle, letting players craft their own signature combat experience:

Rayton the Rabbit: Agile and fast-paced, specialising in melee combat he uses aerial combos to build energy before unleashing devastating electrically charged attacks.

Agile and fast-paced, specialising in melee combat he uses aerial combos to build energy before unleashing devastating electrically charged attacks. Braton the Rhino: A powerhouse brawler wielding a massive chainsaw, and offering powerful defensive abilities, making him the team's frontline anchor.

A powerhouse brawler wielding a massive chainsaw, and offering powerful defensive abilities, making him the team's frontline anchor. Trixie the Chipmunk: Nimble and precise, relying on acrobatics and hit-and-run tactics, she combines stylish gun-fu with ammo management.

The gamescom trailer offers a first glimpse of a mysterious fourth protagonist, a serval whose identity is left for fans to speculate on. Fans can also see the first animal enemy bosses of ZOOPUNK, a departure from the previous animal vs. machine conflict of the first game.

ZOOPUNK is at gamescom 2026

Beyond the Opening Night Live reveal, ZOOPUNK is on the ground in Cologne throughout gamescom, where TiGames is being supported by backer Tencent Games with a dedicated space at its booth in the business area (Hall 4.2 - B035). From there, the team is sharing the game's latest build with media through behind-closed-doors demos.

To showcase the game at its best and deliver a smooth, immersive demo, the stations in the Business Area are powered by GeForce RTX 5080 PCs built by ALTERNATE and NVIDIA, and completed with premium Razer gaming peripherals, including the Razer Wolverine controller and Razer BlackShark headset.

ZOOPUNK will launch on PC and Console, with additional details set to be announced in the near future.

Check out the new trailer from Opening Night Live here, and for more information about ZOOPUNK, visit playzoopunk.com. Follow the game on social channels: Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube.

About TiGames

Shanghai TiGames Co., Ltd. is a premier game developer founded in 2016 by a group of dedicated creators, committed to delivering exceptional and unforgettable gaming experiences. We have successfully launched multiple high-quality titles, including our acclaimed VR debut Ancient Amuletor VR and the critically praised breakout hit F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch. F.I.S.T. has been widely celebrated by players and critics alike for its deep combat, immersive diesel-punk world, and high polish, establishing it as a fan favorite and solidifying our diverse and respected portfolio.

Guided by our passion for pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment, we continuously strive for technological excellence. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, TiGames is building a global presence to connect with players worldwide. Our team is composed of passionate and talented individuals, united by a core mission: to create deeply engaging and high-quality games.