ZS Cares build city’s first ever STEM Robotics AI lab for Pune Zilla Parishad school students

The ZS Cares STEM Robotics AI Lab at ZP PRIMARY SCHOOL LONIKAND, Pune will train 1500 primary school students in a hands-on environment on futuristic tech skills, enabling them to become a part of the young, leading, and diverse communities of technology savvy global students' network via Robotex National and International Championships.

The 1500 students from Zilla Parishad school who are beneficiaries of this initiative sponsored by ZS will participate at the Robotex India regional and national championship in 2022. The winners will progress to participate at Robotex Asia and Robotex International championships, allowing the students to learn more about topics that are gaining momentum worldwide and will most likely dominate the job market in the coming years.

"We are ecstatic to be a part of this collaboration and look forward to witnessing the innovative ideas the students formulate. We believe this lab would prove to be a vital foundation for these students' Holistic development and educational journey," says Nikhil Bhilegaonkar, ZS Cares India lead at ZS.

"At ZS, we aim to empower action for the greater good and creating impact where it matters by collaborative initiatives such as this one. We believe this initiative will have a positive impact on the lives of the students and equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to envision and work towards a sustainable future," says Harsha Peter, HR business partner at ZS.

"At ZS, we strive to make a positive difference in the society and believe this collaboration with Robotex India and Rotary Club Sinhagad road Pune would serve to be highly fruitful in providing the students with the tools and guidance that they need to excel in the tech domain," says Anaya Patil, ZS Cares coordinator at ZS.

"Robotex India's mission is to work towards bridging the digital divide and equip children with the skills they need to build a better future for themselves. We Believe that this STEM Robotics lab would serve as start of a long-term engagement that will improve the lives of children across India, preparing them for future employment opportunities," says Payal Rajpal, Director, Robotex India

"With the changing employment landscape, it is highly important to educate and train students in skills like Coding, Robotics, AI, ML that would define the job of the futures, We are extremely happy to partner with Robotex India and believe that this collaboration will be highly beneficial for our students and aid in creating the innovative leaders of tomorrow," says Mr. Ayush Prasad, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Pune.

If they hope to utilize technology's full potential for everyone, their focus should be on exposing the next generation to AI, coding and other related topics early on by embedding these in the curriculum. AI, ML and Robotics education will prove to be an essential bridge to the future of innovation. Robotics and coding education will provide STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) students an opportunity to learn and implement practical projects by encouraging students to ideate and innovate solutions to solve for real-world problems in the field of agriculture, environment, waste management and more, thus preparing them for the jobs of the future.

About ZS Cares

ZS Cares, ZS's global corporate responsibility program reflects the firm's values: To treat people right, get it right and do the right thing through world-positive economic, environmental and social practices. ZS Cares foundation believes in creating opportunities for its employees to help communities improve access to life-saving resources, advance a more equitable society, deliver comfort, care and build life-sustaining skills.

About Robotex India

Robotex India a non-profit advancing STEM, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Coding, IoT to has educated 30000 Government Schools in urban, tribal and rural areas pan India.

Its mission is to unite global expertise aiming towards impacting technological innovation advocacy on building future-ready and pandemic-proof systems educating students on co-curricular fit for the 21st century, addressing the disconnect between degree and skills. Bridging the Digital Divide to build a solid foundation for future generations with increased employment options.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853372/Robotex_India.jpg

SOURCE Robotex India