ZS Opens Osaka Office to Strengthen its Japanese Client Service and Access to Top Talent

NEW DELHI, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand its presence in Asia and around the globe, ZS announced the opening of a new office in Osaka, Japan. In addition to Tokyo, this will be the firm's second office in Japan and the 28th office globally. "Japan is an important market for ZS, and we continue to witness significant growth in Japan and the Asia region overall. Osaka is a strategic firm investment to accelerate that growth trajectory. The office will allow us to be closer to our clients and attract top talent from major area universities like the Osaka and Kyoto Universities," says Sanjay Joshi , Asia managing principal, ZS.

Akihiro Tamatani will lead Osaka as the office managing principal. Over a span of 15 years with ZS, Akihiro has worked on an extensive client portfolio across the life sciences and healthcare sectors. "We have been serving clients in the Osaka region for several years now. The investment in the new office will help us continue building on our business expansion and growth strategy, solidifying our long-lasting relationships with our clients in the region, while at the same time, providing opportunities to hire the best talent locally. I am looking forward to building an even stronger reputation for ZS in Japan," says Akihiro.

On the launch of the second office in Japan, managing principal of the Tokyo office and Japan Practice Leader Masa Ogawa says, "The Japanese market has been a thriving market for ZS, and the Osaka office will help us further support our clients in their product launches, digital marketing, value and access and sales transformation initiatives."

ZS Asia offices host a talent pool of more than 5,000 employees. Besides the Osaka and Tokyo offices, other offices in the Asia region include Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Singapore and Shanghai.

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side-by-side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 7,000-plus ZSers in 28 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.zs.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

