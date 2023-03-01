ZTE and TQSKY Launch nubia Neovision Glass at MWC2023

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress 2023, one of the world's most influential events in the world of mobile, is taking place from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Major technology companies, especially handset makers, will use this global platform to showcase their latest developments and products.

As a leading global provider of communications services, ZTE was truly impressed with the variety of terminal devices at this year's MWC2023. The day following the conference, ZTE hosted a new product launch event where its Nubia brand introduced the augmented reality (AR) eyewear -- nubia Neovision Glass. The move has strengthened Nubia's strategic position in the field of 5G+XR and helped ZTE's 1+2+N full-scene smart ecology 2.0 upgrade by enabling multi-screen interconnection, interoperability, and interaction pan-scene applications.

ZTE has adopted a Smart Choice model for the nubia Neovision Glass, which was created in collaboration with TQSKY, an XR startup based in Shenzhen. TQSKY's strong focus on the development and application of near-eye display and interaction, together with ZTE's competitive position in communication transmission and presence in the smart device ecology, will provide customers with a more engaging avant-garde future lifestyle by combining technology and fashion.

As the 5G network evolves, the XR industry is continuously moving toward application deployment. To this end, TQSKY announced a total smart glasses solution -- Powered by TQSKY. The solution creates a new category of smart glasses based on the needs of users and leverages the core team's 20 years of technological expertise within the XR industry. In order to reach consumers faster, empower various industries and businesses with its proprietary XR technology, and address the differentiated business needs of partners looking to enter the smart glasses market with tailored solutions, TQSKY partnered with ZTE to launch nubia Neovision Glass. The innovative eyewear serves as a prime example of cross-border integration of XR technology and 5G communication.

The nubia Neovision Glass stood out from other exhibits and caught the attention of visitors from all over the world when it was unveiled. The frameless, sleek, and stylish magnetic lenses of the glasses are a perfect match with the bezel-less waterfall screen of Nubia phones. The glasses and the Nubia Z50 5G phone on display are plug-and-play and can be used without any extra operation, while phones without a DP port can be connected and used via a standard projection box. The eyewear also allows for connection to a wide range of end devices such as game consoles, drones, and laptops, greatly expanding the user's application scenarios.

The new device offers the highest possible visual and audio quality. Users wear it with a large ultra-clear 120" screen at an equivalent viewing distance of 4m. Images from the phone screen can be projected onto the virtual screen in real-time. The glasses feature a Micro-OLED screen with a PPI of 3500, a binocular HD resolution of 1080P, a maximum brightness of 1800 nits, and a field of view of 43 degrees. The eyewear also comes equipped with dual omnidirectional speakers and a cyclonic sound tank, with a sampling rate of more than 44.1kHz and a bit depth of more than 16 bits, achieving a lossless sound quality that allows users to feel more immersive and enjoy better sound effects.

Smartphone manufacturers have an inherent advantage when entering the XR market as smartphones serve as a major carrier of mobile applications and services. More and more, consumers are opting for solutions that merge their smart glasses and mobile phone purchases. The number of market players is bound to increase as the metaverse universe grows. Businesses from multiple sectors will continue to benefit from the Powered by TQSKY smart glasses solution as they work to seize new market opportunities and provide superior smart glasses solutions that enhance the user experience.

