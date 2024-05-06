ZTE's science-based targets approved by SBTi

ZTE ' s near and long-term targets against the SBTi net-zero criteria have been approved

ZTE commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 52% by 2030, 90% by 2040, and reaching net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050

SHENZHEN, China, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, recently announced that its science-based targets, achieving greenhouse gas emissions reduction in line with the 1.5°C temperature rise limitation pathway and ultimately reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and listed on the SBTi's target dashboard. ZTE has become the first large-scale ICT tech company in China to receive official approval for both the near-term and long-term GHG emission reduction targets and secure a place on the CDP A List, showcasing a pivotal achievement in its active response to global climate challenges.

ZTE actively responds to international decarbonization trends. Since 2021, the company has formulated a green and low-carbon strategy based on digital intelligence innovation, focusing on four key dimensions: Green Operations, Green Supply Chain, Green Digital Infrastructure, and Green Empowerment. This strategy aims to build a green pathway for digital economy, internally promoting its own green initiatives and externally empowering industry energy conservation and carbon reduction.

Firstly, ZTE has established ambitious systematic high-standard goals. ZTE commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 52% by 2030, 90% by 2040, and reaching net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050.

Secondly, ZTE integrates green and low-carbon concepts deeply into its end-to-end operations. ZTE not only focuses on R&D, production, and high-consumption facilities to lessen resource use and environmental impact, but also integrates green measures in its supply chain, develops emission models, and promotes collaboration with partners to reduce overall emissions.

For green digital infrastructure, ZTE targets "clean energy, ultra efficient ICT, intelligence network," focusing on improving product efficiency and creating a "zero" carbon network. ZTE is helping global operators save 10 billion kWh of electricity annually through intelligent photovoltaic power generation, hydrogen fuel cells, liquid cooling, AI energy conservation, and other advanced technologies.

In the area of green empowerment, ZTE has launched green precision cloud network solution based on the "Digital Nebula" architecture, dedicated to enabling various industries to achieve energy conservation, emission reduction, and efficiency improvement.

ZTE has achieved remarkable results in sustainable development. In 2023, the company's overall carbon emissions decreased by 9.7% year-on-year, with operation carbon emissions (scope 1&2) decreasing by 3.0% year-on-year, and all indirect (scope 3) carbon emissions in the upstream and downstream decreasing by 9.8% year-on-year. Over the past two years, operation carbon emissions (scope 1&2) decreased by 15.6% year-on-year, the unit energy consumption intensity of the company's total energy consumption increased by 18.1%, and the self-built and self-used photovoltaic power generation installed capacity increased by 700%.

As a "Driver of Digital Economy," ZTE will continue to promote global economic green and sustainable development, contributing to climate change mitigation and shaping a shared future for the world.

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global initiative jointly launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). This initiative aims to set emission reduction targets based on climate science to encourage companies worldwide to reduce carbon emissions in line with the requirements of the Paris Agreement, collectively addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

