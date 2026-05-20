Zydus Cancer Hospital, Ahmedabad marks 200+ Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRT)/SRS for Brain Tumours

Non-Invasive High Precision Therapy with Linear Accelerator (LINAC)

AHMEDABAD, India, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zydus Cancer Hospital, Ahmedabad, successfully performs over 200 Non-Invasive Radiotherapy procedures under the expertise of Dr. Sandeep Jain, Radiation Oncologist and team, marking a major milestone in advanced neuroscience care with excellent outcomes. Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRT) or Radiosurgery (SRS) involves no incision and can be an outpatient procedure. It offers exceptional precision in treating complex brain tumours, metastatic lesions, and multiple tumours without the need for general anaesthesia or prolonged hospitalization. This advanced technology is particularly effective for conditions such as arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), meningiomas, vestibular schwannomas, glomus tumours, pituitary adenomas, skull base tumours and other hard-to-reach lesions.

Dr. Sandeep Jain and Team

Using advanced imaging guidance and sub-millimetre precision, this technology (Versa HD LINAC) can treat patients who would otherwise require Gamma Knife procedures. In addition, it is also capable of treating large and irregularly shaped tumours by using highly focused X-rays with high precision directed to the target while protecting surrounding healthy tissue. In addition, its cone beam with CT scan with robotic couch can verify tumour position accurately using 3D imaging, which was not available in machines of previous generations. Treatment is completed in one to five sessions, helping patients recover faster with minimal disruption of their work. It is particularly useful for treating tumours in the brain's eloquent (critical) locations that include the motor area, brainstem and the optic pathway. In these brain locations, it is difficult to operate, and sometimes even taking a biopsy can be challenging.

It also offers local disease control without the neurocognitive side effects associated with whole-brain radiotherapy. "Now we can target larger, irregular and difficult-to-treat tumours with this technology, which was not possible before", said Dr. Sandeep Jain, who has treated a large spectrum of patients, right from the youngest being only 6 years old to even the frailest patients. Up to 4 tumours can be targeted with stereotactic radiotherapy. The radiation targets the cellular mechanisms, shrinks its size, and enables tumour cell death or autophagy. "Moreover, some patients are reluctant to use the non-invasive frame, so a frameless method where the same dose is calibrated across five sittings. The patient also does not require long-term medications and is usually prescribed steroids for up to 3 weeks to combat inflammation", added Dr. Jain. He has been instrumental in developing the cranial stereotactic radiotherapy program, bringing a non-invasive alternative for complex neuro conditions.

This program is further strengthened by the comprehensive neuroscience expertise at Zydus Hospitals, alongside the advanced surgical care led by Senior Neurosurgeon, Dr. Dipak Patel, who has extensive experience in treating the most complex benign and malignant brain and spinal tumours, and has performed many microscopic and endoscopic neurosurgeries, spinal fixation, and neurovascular surgeries, delivering excellent outcomes. Dr. Kalpesh Shah, an Interventional Neurosurgeon , has been performing surgeries for the past two decades and delivering stellar results. He has also done significant work in AV malformations, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Stroke awareness across multiple states and has special expertise in flow diverter stenting and intra-aneurysmal closure devices for cerebral aneurysms, one of the highest in Gujarat.

About Zydus Cancer Hospital

Zydus Cancer Hospital, Ahmedabad is known for their full-time team of renowned experts, including pioneers in cancer care, providing comprehensive care across chemotherapy, radiation treatment, haematology, and surgical excellence. They work alongside cutting-edge technological advancements that include the first 32-Slice PET CT in Western India, Gamma Camera SPECT, the state's largest Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, and more. Treatment spans the full spectrum of cancers and includes 3D Mammography with HD Tomosynthesis for breast cancer treatments, Radionuclide therapies, Radiation therapy including TBI & ABC therapy, Head & Neck Cancer surgeries, Tumour removal, Reconstruction & Robotic surgeries across. The team has delivered some of the pathbreaking works in patient care. Zydus multi-speciality and cancer care hospital in Vadodara is also working in sync with Ahmedabad, delivering exceptional outcomes across its services.

You can know more about their services at https://zydushospitals.com/

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