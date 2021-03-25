Les Roches: Student Mentoring by Airbnb Hospitality Guru for Top Hospitality Disruptive Idea

With the changing expectations of consumers and technology continuously reshaping the workplace, being connected to the evolving needs of the industry is a key factor for career success. As a business school dedicated to the hospitality industry, doing so right at the start and throughout a student learning journey is the cornerstone of Les Roches' approach.

Innovation and entrepreneurship are the core of Les Roches' very DNA. Through "The Next Disruptor" contest open to high school students worldwide, Les Roches wants the minds of tomorrow to think of disruptive ideas that will positively impact the environment, culture, customer experience/employee satisfaction, and/or profitability. Despite the challenges, there is opportunity for players in the industry to learn and review the hospitality economic and strategic models.

Selection in partnership with "The Growth Works"

The contest includes three rounds at the end of which three finalists are invited to pitch their service or product to a judging panel of industry experts, faculty members, investors, start-up owners, and CEOs at Les Roches Campus in Crans-Montana (Switzerland).

Contestants will be judged based on their creativity, the commercial feasibility of their idea and its potential to disrupt, as well as their ability to deliver their idea through different means. The selection will be done in partnership with "The Growth Works", a company that specialises in hospitality recovery planning and is designed to assist institutions and private actors in supercharging their growth with the right people, processes and products.

Student Mentoring by Airbnb Hospitality Guru

This year the global winner will also win an exclusive coaching session with Chip Conley, the boutique hotel entrepreneur who helped Airbnb's founders turn their fast-growing tech start-up into a global hospitality brand. For Chip: "A heart for hospitality is deeply rooted and lifelong. Shared wisdom in this constantly evolving field is more important now than ever. I am thrilled to partner with Les Roches to help share the wisdom I have gained through the years with the bright minds of tomorrow's leaders."

The most innovative entrepreneur will win a full scholarship for a Bachelor's degree in Global Hospitality Management at either the Les Roches Crans-Montana in Switzerland or Marbella in Spain Campus.

Through this Next Disruptor Competition, the higher education institution wants to attract the best global talents and give them the opportunity to prepare themselves to be the visionary founders of tomorrow.

More information and participation: lesroches.edu/nextdisruptor

About Les Roches

Les Roches is a Swiss institution focused on creating the innovative and entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow. Founded in 1954, Les Roches offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Hospitality, Tourism, and Event Management following the Swiss model of education. With three campuses across Switzerland, Spain, and China; a student body of more than 100 different nationalities, the institution provides students with a unique culturally diverse experience.

Les Roches ranks world's top four for higher education institutions in Hospitality Management, and top three for Employer Reputation (QS World University Rankings, 2021). Part of Sommet Education, Les Roches is also accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

For more information, visit Les Roches.

