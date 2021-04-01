LimaCorporate Announces the Successful Completion of the First Total Shoulder Arthroplasty Using the Smart Space Cubit Intraoperative Guidance System

SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCorporate achieves an important landmark in the development of its digital platform designed to assist surgeons in delivering improved outcomes with an accessible and sustainable economic model, following the milestone-based acquisition of TechMah Medical LLC. TechMah Medical LLC was founded by Dr. Mohamed Mahfouz, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Tennessee, in 2014.

On March 25, 2021 Shelden Martin, MD performed the first successful total shoulder arthroplasty in Scottsdale, AZ using the Smart SPACE 3D Virtual Planner and the Shoulder Cubit Guidance digital platform. Upon completion of the procedure Dr. Martin stated that, "I am very pleased that our first shoulder arthroplasty utilizing Smart SPACE Cubit Guidance went extremely well. I was impressed with the seamless and efficient integration of the instrumentation into my normal procedural workflow, resulting in minimal deviations from normal technique and no additional procedural time. Most importantly, the final component positioning precisely matched our patient-specific pre-operative surgical plan. I am very excited about the future promise of this unique technology."

Smart SPACE is LimaCorporate's digital platform and features novel technology and a rich pipeline of landscape-changing applications. Smart SPACE is a new environment designed to further enable the surgeon and enhance the predictability of surgical outcomes providing peace-of-mind to the physician. In particular, the Shoulder Cubit Guidance is designed to deliver accurate anatomy and instrument tracking without the challenges and disruptions of optical surgical navigation. The Shoulder Cubit Guidance is the perfect complement to the Smart SPACE 3D Virtual Planner, which is powered by advanced AI algorithms developed by TechMah Medical, LLC. The Smart SPACE 3D Virtual Planner and Shoulder Cubit Guidance are innovative and fundamental cornerstones of the Smart SPACE ecosystem.

This pioneering digital platform is intended to allow surgeons to develop a complete pre-operative plan, through the Smart SPACE 3D Virtual Planner and execute the plan precisely using a combination of patient customized 3D Positioners and the Cubit Guidance System with its proprietary sensor technology. Surgeons will receive real time feedback regarding instrument and implant positioning, all while maintaining their desired OR and patient set up. The Smart SPACE Shoulder system is currently in Controlled Release within the United States and Europe and is scheduled for full commercial release in Q4 2021.

Luigi Ferrari, LimaCorporate CEO, stated: "The successful completion of the first Shoulder Cubit guided surgery is a significant milestone in Digital Transformation at LimaCorporate and signals the completion of the first phase of the Smart SPACE roadmap. I'm excited about the positive impact that this groundbreaking technology will have in the daily lives of our surgeons and their patients."

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global orthopedic company, focused on digital innovation and tailored hardware, which advances patient centered care. Its pioneering technological solutions are developed to empower surgeons, and to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery. Its primary focus is on providing reconstructive and custom-made orthopedic solutions to surgeons, enabling them to improve the quality of life of patients by restoring the joy of movement.

Headquartered in Italy, the company operates in over 20 countries around the world. LimaCorporate offers products ranging from large joint revision and primary implants, to complete extremities solutions, including fixation.

About TechMah Medical LLC

TechMah Medical LLC is a technology company focused on delivering orthopedic solutions. We build innovative applications designed to improve patient and clinician experience throughout the joint replacement process. Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, our team of scientists and engineers are driven to improve quality and efficiency through customization.

For additional information on the Company, please visit www.limacorporate.com

Limacorporate spa

Via Nazionale, 52

33038 Villanova di San Daniele

Udine – Italy

t: +39 0432 945511

e.: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997351/LimaCorporate_Logo.jpg

Link correlati

http://www.limacorporate.com



SOURCE Limacorporate S.p.A.