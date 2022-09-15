Prodigy Technovations announces industry-first AC/DC electrical validation solution for SD Card and eMMC Devices

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd, a Bangalore-based company, introduces its PGY-SSM-EV-Tester SD, eMMC AC/DC Electrical Validation Tester for electrical characterization of SD card for UHS-I and eMMC for HS400 (eMMC5.1) specification. This innovative solution enables validation engineers to test the SD card and eMMC devices by click of a button for different operating modes and characterize 100s of electrical and timing specifications saving significant validation time.

PGY-SSM-EV-Tester provides the flexibility to select SD card, microSD card or eMMC device and its operating modes for testing purpose. PGY-SSM-EV-Tester allows the user to place these devices in different modes and send read and write commands. PGY-SSM-EV-Tester software communicates with oscilloscope to acquire the clock, command, strobe and data signals over an ethernet interface. Software analyzes the oscilloscope acquired data for AC and DC characteristics of SD card and eMMC devices.

PGY-SSM-EV-Tester makes 100s of measurement for SD card and eMMC devices and also checks for limits specified in standards document. PGY-SSM-EV-Tester allows test engineer to write different test cases. Tester allows flexibility to vary the time delay between clock and command signal and validate the boundary specifications.

Key Features of PGY-SSM-EV-Tester SD and eMMC AC/DC electrical measurement solution

Supports eMMC 4.41, 4.51, 5.0, 5.1 and SD card 2.0/3.0 (UHS-I) Specifications

Supports host controller for eMMC and SD card and flexibility to place devices in operating modes

Exerciser capability to write different test cases and inject the traffic to devices

Controls the eMMC and SD card host controller and oscilloscope signal acquisition for seamless measurement analysis

Provides all AC/DC measurements and generates detail report

