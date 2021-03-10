SEAT shows how its big data contributes to improving road safety

- Connected cars generate dozens of gigabytes of data every day that can be used to improve infrastructures

- The new SEAT Data Office processes it in a secure, non-identifiable way to generate uses for the benefit of road safety

- VW Group brands collaborate to produce pavement condition maps with information from stability control, ABS and GPS

MARTORELL, Spain, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whenever we drive a connected car, dozens of gigabytes of data are generated anonymously and collected by its numerous sensors and electronic components, such as traction control, stability control, the front camera and radar. By adding this data to the information obtained from other vehicles, for example, sections of roads all over Europe that are in need of repair can be located. How does this happen? The team at the new SEAT Data Office is responsible for storing and processing this huge volume of information.